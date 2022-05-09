Credit union enhances long term partnership with both Doxim and Mobetize, by selecting the proprietary Mobetize Digital Banking Marketplace which is fully integrated into the Doxim Customer Engagement Platform
TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G&F Financial Group*, Doxim and Mobetize today announced that BC credit union, G&F Financial Group, has selected the joint Doxim and Mobetize Digital Origination solution as an all-in-one platform for digital account and lending origination.
G&F recognized the need for a seamless, multi-channel member experience that G&F members expect from their financial institution. G&F leaders began a comprehensive review and selection process for a modern account and loan origination solution that would support all products and services (including registered products) across channels, permit members to start the application process in one channel and complete it through another, and reduce the manual effort involved in generating, indexing and storing all documentation related to the member's chosen financial services products.
The joint Doxim and Mobetize solution answered these needs with an enterprise account and loan origination platform solution that encompassed all aspects of KYC/AML compliance, business logic for both registered and non-registered demand products, and all types of lending products, from application, document generation and e-signing, through adjudication and automated funding and disbursements.
The solution enables members and credit union staff to open deposit products and less complex loans in less than 5 minutes and originate more complex credit requests, such as mortgages and business products, in 10 minutes or less with little to no manual effort. It also includes a comprehensive product recommendation engine to maximize product to member ratios.
The solution includes modern risk mitigation and identity verification tools, including facial and social biometrics and device verification provided by Mobetize. It integrates seamlessly with the broader Doxim Customer Engagement Platform, and with the core banking system used by G&F.
"G&F is a long term Doxim client, and we welcome the opportunity to assist their team as they transform their origination processes across the board," said Mike Rogalski, CEO of Doxim. "Our origination solution includes a robust API that will integrate seamlessly with their back office, making lending efficient and much less error prone. And of course, our Digital Origination solution is fully integrated with other Doxim solutions they use, like Doxim ECM, so the G&F team will be able to use data shared across these applications to create new and enticing member experiences."
"By partnering with Doxim and Mobetize, we are now able to offer a fast, effortless retail member onboarding, online loan, and business member onboarding experience," said Nelson Sandhu, Chief Experience and Innovation Officer at G&F. "We were drawn to this innovative solution because it offered our members the convenience of self-service but maintained our member-centric focus and personal touch throughout. If members require assistance or information during origination, our staff can step in immediately to offer support, without having to restart the application process or re-enter information. That's a fantastic advantage."
"Mobetize, Doxim, and G&F are deeply invested in the success of the credit union system." said Ajay Hans, CEO and Director, Mobetize. "Together, our organizations are improving the financial wellbeing of members by providing the tools credit unions require, so they can provide better services to members and communities. We are delighted that G&F has chosen to partner with us to further drive innovation and growth, and we encourage other likeminded credit unions to come join the journey with us as well."
About Doxim
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document and payment solutions that transform experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications and easy-to-use payment processes. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions.
Learn more at http://www.doxim.com
About G&F Financial Group
With over 61,000 members, 26 locations and $5 billion in total assets under administration, G&F Financial Group proudly provides a full range of personal and business banking, investment and insurance solutions to their credit union members. With a passion for educating and empowering others to achieve their financial goals, they focus on providing advice tailored uniquely for each member and have supported members and invested in local communities for 80 years.
About Mobetize
Mobetize is on a mission to help transform credit unions into a banking marketplace super-app. Mobetize solutions fuel innovation and growth for credit unions by expanding their digital channel offerings with personalized retail and business products and experiences that members expect. The proprietary Banking Marketplace solution simplifies member onboarding, compliance, product fulfillment, core banking integration, contract management and account funding. All of which is central for credit unions to collect and analyze data, grow their membership, and increase their product to member ratios.
*G&F Financial Group is an operating trade name of Gulf and Fraser Fishermen's Credit Union.
