SIDNEY, Britsh Columbia, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new network is designed to enhance early detection and warning in areas of moderate to high earthquake hazard and will be concentrated along the west coast of British Columbia, the Ottawa River Valley, and the Saint Lawrence Seaway.
The Güralp instrumentation to be installed is the Fortimus, a superior force-feedback, broadband accelerometer with an internal digitiser offering advanced data networking capabilities particularly suited to EEW; Fortimus is capable of streaming multiple data feeds independently, prioritising the highest data quality with the lowest latency; multiple instruments can be bulk-updated with configuration files, making them particularly suited to networked arrays over large distances; the Fortimus' low self-noise means that the instrument will provide NRCan with valuable mission-critical data over a wide range of earthquake shaking intensities. You can read more about EEW on the NRCan website: https://earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca/eew-asp/system-en.php
An initial batch of Güralp Fortimus will be supplied immediately with the full order completed by the end of March 2022. The instrumentation will be installed by NRCan in the remotest areas and, in locations close to the major urban centres, by Güralp's project partner, ESG Solutions of Kingston, Ontario, Canada. ESG have many years of experience working in the seismology industry with Güralp instrumentation, making them the ideal partner for this project.
As part of the network design, live waveform data from the instruments will be sent to two data centres, from where the data processing and alert communications will be managed. The stations will transmit data using multiple communication systems in order to increase the robustness of the system.
Neil Watkiss, Commercial Director, Güralp Systems commented:
"With extensive experience in supplying instrumentation for Earthquake Early Warning, we understand the key performance features that these kinds of complex networks demand. As well as producing high quality data, critical for effective early warning, Fortimus also delivers industry leading low latency data transmission, which is vitally important in scenarios where the communications networks themselves are at risk from the earthquake hazard. We are delighted to see Fortimus being utilised on another crucial EEW project such as this one."
Shan Jhamandas, VP Sales and Product Management, Engineering Seismology Group Canada Inc. commented:
"ESG is pleased to partner with Güralp on this important Canadian initiative that will provide valuable time for proactive action to be taken before large seismic waves caused by earthquakes impact critical infrastructure in Canadian cities, and will help reduce injuries, deaths and property losses."
