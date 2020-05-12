DOVER, N.J., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces a new limited-edition timepiece to its Full Metal Series, the GMWB5000CS-1. The new timepiece is constructed with a stainless-steel case and band that features a brand-new, laser-carved grid design.
While inheriting the shape of the first G-SHOCK, the new timepiece boasts an evolved exterior with full metal construction and a Grid Tunnel pattern that connects the past with the future. After a black IP finish is applied to the metal, a grid pattern is engraved by laser, adding a modern touch to the classic design.
The new GMWB5000CS-1 features a diamond-like carbon (DLC) finishing process and laser etching on the screw-lock back case and upholds its metal, shock-resistant exterior with a fine resin cushioning material that is inserted between the stainless-steel case and bezel, and then enclosed in a protective shell. The band connection sections also employ a three-pronged structure to distribute the impact from shocks, further enhancing the model's state-of-the-art strength and design.
The new timepiece comes equipped with several of G-SHOCK's most premium technical features, including Bluetooth Connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected app, Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping for self-adjusting and accurate hour / date display virtually anywhere on the globe, and a specially developed button structure that guards the button shafts from the inside against lateral shocks. It also features Tough Solar Technology, rendering it capable of self-charging even with low sun exposure.
As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.
The GMWB5000CS-1 also comes equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:
- Shock Resistant
- 200M Water Resistance
- STN LCD Digital Display
- Full Auto Super Illuminator LED Light
- World Time (39 cities + UTC)
- 1/100 second Stopwatch
- 5 Daily Alarms (with 1 Snooze Alarm)
- Countdown Timer
- 12/24 Hr. Formats
- Full Auto Calendar
The GMWB5000CS-1 will retail for $800 and be available for purchase in June at select Jewelers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.
About G-SHOCK
CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com
About Casio America, Inc.
Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home
