TINLEY PARK, Ill., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To ensure that people with disabilities such as blindness, dyslexia, low vision, or mobility impairment have access to high-quality education, G-W has partnered with Benetech's Bookshare initiative to make reading easier. Through Bookshare, the world's largest accessible ebook service, G-W can offer accessible titles in a wide variety of formats, free of charge, to all qualifying students in the United States through the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP).
Students using G-W accessible resources can read in the way that works best for them—whether it's listening to a book; using word-level highlighting; adjusting reading speed, font, and color; or using other tools that customize the reading experience for their particular learning needs.
"Preparing students for life and career is our goal, and part of that process is working to eliminate any barriers to learning," said John Flanagan, President of G-W. "Our partnership with Benetech's Bookshare initiative helps us meet the needs of all students by providing accessible materials that build skills for their future success."
G-W is also working toward its accreditation as a Global Certified Accessible™ (GCA) publisher.
"Benetech is committed to ensuring that every student regardless of ability can access the books and information they need to read, learn, and achieve," said Brad Turner, VP and GM Global Education and Literacy at Benetech. "Schools can choose G-W textbooks with the peace of mind that they will be able to easily provide learning materials in alternative formats for their students with dyslexia, vision loss, and other reading barriers through Bookshare. G-W's work towards becoming a Global Certified Accessible publisher further underscores their commitment to serving the learning needs of all students at the same time and with equal importance."
Established in 1921, G-W publishes print and digital instructional materials for Career and Technical Education and Health Education. G-W collaborates with outstanding authors, trustworthy reviewers, and industry-focused trade associations to provide quality, standards-based content with effective pedagogy.
Benetech is a nonprofit that empowers communities with software for social good. Benetech's work transforms how people with disabilities read and learn and enables human rights defenders and civilians to pursue truth and justice. Benetech is constantly pursuing the next big social impact. Visit http://www.benetech.org.
Bookshare®, a Benetech initiative, is an ebook service that makes reading easier. Members can access a huge collection of ebooks and read their way with the most customizable ebooks for people with reading barriers.
