Partnership provides best-in-class RedShelf eReader to deliver G-W's expert content
TINLEY PARK, Ill., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodheart-Willcox (G-W), a leading publisher of learning materials and digital solutions, and RedShelf, one of the nation's leading EdTech companies, are joining forces to support students and educators with a robust digital learning experience that improves student outcomes. Using the RedShelf eReader, students can access their G-W eBooks anytime, anywhere, using the ability to highlight text, take and share notes, create flash cards, read aloud, build citations, and access vocabulary help to suit their own learning styles.
Trusted since 1921, G-W's Career and Technical Education (CTE) instructional materials prepare students for college and careers that range from automotive, business, health science, and hospitality to STEM, the trades, and other essential industries. RedShelf has helped thousands of colleges, businesses, and publishers transition effortlessly from traditional print to more affordable, efficient digital textbooks and learning content. Together, this partnership provides an interactive educational experience that personalizes learning for students—building their knowledge, increasing their confidence, and giving them a base to further develop key skills needed for careers.
"G-W is focused on offering the best teaching experience for educators and the most effective learning experience for students. Partnering with RedShelf allows us to provide the highest quality instructional materials from leading subject-matter experts and deliver them in an engaging, easy-to-use format that increases learning, comprehension, and retention," said John Flanagan, president of G-W.
"Partnering with G-W to enhance the learning experience with technology aligns perfectly with the core values that RedShelf was founded on," said RedShelf CEO and co-founder Greg Fenton. "We look forward to providing a best-in-class learning experience to the students they serve; one that ensures material accessibility, facilitates engagement, and drives positive outcomes."
Learn more about G-W titles that feature digital resources delivered by RedShelf at http://www.g-w.com.
About G-W Publisher
Established in 1921, G-W publishes print and digital instructional materials for Career and Technical Education and Health Education. G-W collaborates with outstanding authors, trustworthy reviewers, and industry-focused trade associations to provide quality, standards-based content with effective pedagogy. Learn more at http://www.g-w.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About RedShelf
RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company focused on helping schools, businesses, and publishers transition effortlessly from traditional print to more affordable, efficient, engaging digital textbooks, training materials, and learning content. Today, RedShelf's software (Content Delivery System and eReader) serves more than 10,000 publishers and more than 1,500 business and educational partners, reaching millions of student and professional learners worldwide. For more information, visit about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.
