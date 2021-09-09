MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced it has received the top score in the G2 Fall 2021 Grid Report for Data Security Software. The company has also been named a leader in Data Governance, Cloud Content Collaboration, and Encryption Key Management, making Egnyte the only vendor to receive recognition across all four categories.
"Every company has valuable and sensitive content these days, but, until recently, only an elite few have been able to control the myriad of security and compliance risks associated with that content," said Rajesh Ram, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Egnyte. "Being recognized by G2 for ease of use, usability, and as the easiest solution to administer validates our approach of reducing IT complexity by offering a simple, turn-key solution that provides data security, content collaboration and governance."
To provide a fair evaluation, G2 maintains strict criteria for recognizing vendors with high satisfaction scores. Based on customer satisfaction and scale (determined by market share, vendor size, and social impact), the Fall 2021 Grid® Report for each of the three categories ranks vendors into four quadrants—Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche players. Leaders are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial scale and market presence, as well as global support and service resources.
Recent customer reviews submitted to G2 demonstrate the high-quality user experience, performance and versatility offered by Egnyte, with feedback including:
"It has been a go-to software during the pandemic. This software helped my organization complete its deliverables on time, even when the pandemic hit us all hard. It is a very cost-effective software to manage, store, share, and backup data." - Accountant
"We are a hybrid work environment with the majority of employees working remotely but still have physical offices. VPN is too cumbersome for employees, and Egnyte solved that with its desktop sync app. Egnyte is a great cloud file management system. It has all the features you want, but none of the fluff features you won't use." - Solutions and Technology Consultant
"I like the fact that it appears on my computer as regular drives making saving and moving documents easy. Also with my home computer [con]figured the same way telecommuting means I no longer have to email docs to myself or carry flash drives. It has made things really easy. Also, I don't have to worry about the size or instability of the drives and recovery of documents is easy. - Higher Education Professional
About Egnyte
Egnyte provides a unified cloud content governance solution for collaboration, data security, compliance, and threat detection for multicloud businesses. More than 16,000 organizations trust Egnyte to reduce risks and IT complexity, prevent ransomware and IP theft, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Caufield & Byers and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit http://www.egnyte.com.
