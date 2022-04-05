11 G2 awards for the social prospecting platform based on customer satisfaction and market presence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 5, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoPilot AI, the AI-powered sales enablement software company, is named a Leader in Lead Capture Software by G2 for Spring 2022. This is CoPilot AI's strongest evaluated performance to date, and is based on G2's scoring methodologies around customer satisfaction and market presence.

Along with this, CoPilot AI is also recognized in five other categories, including Sales Intelligence and AI Sales Assistant. Within these categories, the company received several G2 badges, including:

  • Momentum Leader (Overall)
  • Easiest to Do Business With (Overall and Small-Business)
  • Users Most Likely To Recommend (Overall)
  • High Performer (Overall and Small-Business)
  • Users Love Us

"Making it onto G2's leader category is hard. I'm ecstatic to see the recognition from G2 this quarter," says Henry Bee, Co-founder and CEO of CoPilot AI. He adds, "G2 awards, badges, and reviews reinforce the incredible value our platform continues to provide to our customers everyday."

Customers have praised CoPilot AI for the clear ROI they get out of social prospecting and quality of customer support, including:

Spring 2022's G2 evaluation marks the highest level of recognition CoPilot AI has received in its history, as well as the most number of badges and awards in one quarter. CoPilot AI now has over 50 five-star customer reviews on G2.

CoPilot AI is continuing to expand its product offering and suite of sales enablement tools. The company is developing a new personalized video stitching platform, Video by CoPilot AI, which will shake up the video marketing and prospecting space.

This upcoming platform is perfect for today's busy professional who doesn't have the time to do tedious video editing and needs to quickly create shareable, polished videos in minutes. Sign ups for free early access to Video by CoPilot AI are available now.

About CoPilot AI CoPilot AI enables over 2,000 professionals to efficiently diversify their growth strategy. Their prospecting platform has connected customers with over three million prospects in 2021 with an average response rate of 30%. Cut through the market noise and reach your audience directly with our leading AI technology and outreach strategies. Learn more at http://www.copilotai.com.

