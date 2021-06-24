BEAVERTON, Ore., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, G2 recognized RFPIO, the leader in RFP and response management software, as an industry leader in four of its Summer 2021 Grid Reports. Each Grid Report is ranked according to positive user reviews, which means earning top spots is a testament to the commitment RFPIO has to its users and redefining what is possible for the future of work.
RFPIO was recognized in four categories in the Summer 2021 reports: holding the #1 spot for RFP software, and leading the pack in Proposal, Document Generation and Contract Management softwares. This marks the tenth quarter in a row that RFPIO has led the RFP software category. In addition, RFPIO took the #1 spot in the Vendor Security Assessment Grid. Highlights from RFPIO's review performance in 2021 include:
Earning a total of 350+ reviews, solidifying RFPIO's place as the leader in response management according to users
The majority of all reviews ranking RFPIO 4 or 5 stars for an average score of 4.7
"We're honored to be recognized for ten quarters in a row as a leader in RFP, while simultaneously growing and building trust with our users in new and emerging categories," said Ganesh Shankar, CEO of RFPIO, "As RFPIO continues on its mission to make a difference in the future of work, our users will remain at the core of all that we do. We look forward to continued growth and innovation based on the valuable feedback we gain from our G2 user reviews."
G2's Market Reports share insights into the industry's leading software and services in an effort to enable buyers to make more informed software purchasing decisions. Each report is made up of products alongside their respective user reviews, scores and sentiment, which allows buyers to compare before purchasing certain products and services. For a full list of scoring methodologies, visit the G2 website.
"RFPIO has been named a leader in G2's Grid Reports for the RFP and Proposal categories for the last 10 and 12 quarters respectively - expanding into new categories and earning top recognitions in competitive markets," said Tom Pringle, Vice President of Market Research at G2, "It's truly a testament to the commitment RFPIO has to developing strong relationships with its customers, which sets itself apart in the response management category."
About RFPIO
RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.
