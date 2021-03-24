ATLANTA, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SalesLoft, provider of the most complete Sales Engagement platform that includes Cadence, Conversations, and Deals, today announced that it has been named a leader in G2's Spring 2021 Quarterly Reports based on high customer satisfaction scores.
SalesLoft has been recognized as a leader in G2's category for Sales Engagement since its inception. As the only solution offering prospecting, conversation intelligence, and opportunity management in a single platform, customers using SalesLoft have seen success across their entire organizations and are sharing their successes on G2.
Earlier this year, G2 recognized SalesLoft as the highest ranked Sales Engagement provider across seven of their Best Software of 2021 Lists. The company placed #3 on the Highest Satisfaction Products list. In the latest iteration of the report, SalesLoft is recognized as the most popular Sales Engagement solution and as the overall leader in the enterprise segment. SalesLoft is considered a leader in all of its six applied categories, including:
- - Sales Engagement
- - Sales Performance Management
- - Email Tracking
- - Call Tracking
- - Sales Coaching
- - Conversation Intelligence
According to customer reviews on G2, SalesLoft is faster to implement, delivers higher adoption, and drives faster ROI than other top-rated platforms.
"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."
G2 ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. There are more than one million reviews from actual users on G2, including many of SalesLoft that describe the software's impact:
SalesLoft is a fantastic platform to use for communication with clients, partners and prospects. It's not JUST for prospecting. - Julie M., Enterprise G2 Review
There is almost no excuse as to how someone in a sales role or a revenue role can not find value from this tool. - Jordan G., Mid-Market G2 Review
Incredible platform to manage deals and transform sales and revenue lifecycle. [You can] increase quality conversations by integrating different technologies such as Gmail, LinkedIn, Microsoft Dynamics, to name a few. According to your needs, you can choose a different plan and customize your prospect to engage customers easily. - Javier F., Enterprise G2 Review
"Our teams are motivated by building great software and delivering outstanding support to the customers we are privileged to serve," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of SalesLoft. "Validation and praise from those who use our platform brings us tremendous joy and satisfaction."
SalesLoft was recently named a leader in Sales Engagement in "The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q3 2020," having the highest scores available in 16 criteria, including: Customer performance, Service and support, Category vision, Partner and customer ecosystem, Execution roadmap, and Growth.
Read more reviews from SalesLoft users or leave your own review on G2's SalesLoft review page. Learn more about SalesLoft's industry leading customer satisfaction here.
About SalesLoft
SalesLoft is the provider of the only complete Sales Engagement platform, helping industry-leading companies like IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco generate more revenue and deliver better experiences to their customers. SalesLoft is frequently recognized for its award-winning culture with recognitions from Fortune's Best Workplaces, Comparably's Best Places to Work, and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces. For more information on SalesLoft, visit salesloft.com.
About G2
G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.
Media Contact
Maggy McGloin, Kickstand Communications for SalesLoft, 804-512-7245, salesloft@meetkickstand.com
