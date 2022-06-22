Company Ranked No. 1 Leader in Data Governance, Data Security, Data-Centric Security, Encryption Key Management, and Sensitive Data Discovery Categories
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced it has been named a leader and No. 1 ranked vendor by peer-to-peer software review platform G2 in multiple Summer 2022 reports, including a new Sensitive Data Discovery report. The company has also retained leadership positions in the Data Governance, Data Security, Data-Centric Security, Encryption Key Management, and Cloud Content Collaboration categories.
"In today's market, businesses need a content governance platform that is simple, easy to use, and also trusted by their peers," said Rajesh Ram, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Egnyte. "This recognition by G2, combined with the validation from our users, is a high honor and speaks to our continued focus on developing solutions that are purpose-built for organizations to keep their data safe."
In addition to enhancing its security and data governance capabilities, Egnyte has also recently launched packages for Life Sciences and Architecture, Engineering, and Construction that help address industry-specific needs, such as maintaining GxP compliance and reducing jobsite delays.
G2 rates products for customer satisfaction and market presence based on user reviews, plus data aggregated from other online sources like social media. Reviewers continue to recognize Egnyte for its ability to secure mission-critical content while increasing employee productivity, with notable feedback this quarter including:
- "This promising product is [one] that everyone can trust. The great ability for multiple people to edit a document at the same time is beneficial because it increases teamwork productivity. Egnyte is a great cloud data storage resource for sharing multiple files. Multiple users can access and manipulate such files, all with secure data structures." – Project Manager
- "One convenient online location, so it's easily accessed by employees no matter where they are located. For a small company, [Egnyte] is the most cost-effective cloud-based system on the market." – President and COO
- "We took a big risk in moving all our data to a cloud storage provider but with all their governance and reporting at our fingertips, we are never in the dark about where our data is. The platform has grown and is evolving so I can only see it getting better." – Senior Enterprise Engineer
To learn more about Egnyte's offerings and to get a look into the company's roadmap, register for the State of Egnyte webinar on July 12-13. Additional details can be found here.
