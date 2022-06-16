Enables midmarket and enterprise customers to implement state-of-the-art machine learning analytics in a simple, secure way
DENVER, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- G2M Insights, a business and technology consulting firm focused on supporting the go-to-market strategy and execution of B2B sales and marketing teams, announced today it has launched Analyzr™, a patent-pending predictive analytics service enabling midmarket and enterprise customers to take advantage of powerful machine learning models in a simple, secure way.
With increasingly complex B2B buyer journeys it's no wonder more and more businesses identify better predictive analytics as the number one game-changing technology according to Gartner Research. Businesses who harness the power of machine learning technology to better target, convert, and retain customers will leapfrog their competitors and capture billions in incremental value according to Forrester Research.
However, many enterprise and midmarket companies are ill-equipped to take advantage of machine learning. From fielding the right technical talent to long and complex implementation timelines, the task of implementing an effective, production-grade predictive analytics system can be daunting.
"This is where our Analyzr service comes in," said Pierre Elisseeff, G2M Insights' co-founder. "We've packaged predictive machine learning analytics behind an API that can easily be plugged into our customers production systems and delivers on the promise of a modern analytics tech stack at a lower total cost of ownership."
The Analyzr API comes with many built-in advantages including:
- Tailored analytics: predictive modeling tailored to businesses' needs, rather than the out-of-the-box analytics bundled in end-to-end solutions that often lack relevance to end-users
- Transparent analytics: all Analyzr models are transparent and accessible to the end-user
- Outcome-focused: Analyzr allows users to focus on business outcomes and drivers, rather than getting lost in the minutiae of machine learning infrastructure and data pipelines
- Modern tech stack: Modern analytics require a modern tech stack; Analyzr takes care of the engineering so users can focus on insights
Customers can realize the benefits of better predictive analytics much faster with Analyzr rather than attempting it on their own.
"Within a quarter of implementing Analyzr we were able to clearly identify high-propensity prospects with much higher conversion rates; the service is already adding value and supporting our efforts to drive higher sales at a lower cost," said Zarnaz Arlia, Chief Marketing Officer at Emplifi Inc, a B2B software provider based in New York, NY.
Many enterprise businesses today recognize the potential of AI technologies to create significant value by enhancing their go-to-market strategy, but struggle with data engineering and AI enablement issues. Building on decades of experience, Analyzr supports the needs of these businesses and helps them transform their customer-facing operations.
Analyzr™ is a software-as-a-service offering by G2M Insights focused on making machine learning analytics simple and secure for midmarket and enterprise customers that may not have a full-fledged data science team. For most B2B sales and marketing predictive analytics, Analyzr provides a streamlined solution connecting data sources, predictive models, and production systems of record with real-time predictive analytics.
G2M Insights is a Denver-based business and technology consulting firm. We focus on developing tailored solutions that help Enterprise clients leverage their data ecosystem to improve their go-to-market strategy, operations, and execution. Our professionals bring deep expertise in Sales, Marketing, Finance, and Technology to support our clients in all areas at the intersection of go-to-market strategy, digital transformation, and AI enablement.
