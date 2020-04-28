JUPITER, Fla., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G4S, the leading global, integrated security company, today announces it is looking to hire more than 15,000 new team members across the U.S. over the next two months. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing extensive business disruption and change in a variety of sectors, this has led to an increased demand for security personnel across the country.
Offering permanent, full-time positions with competitive salary and benefits, priority hiring markets for G4S include: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Nashville, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco/Sacramento, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and West Palm Beach.
"Given the major shift in business operations, several industries are seeing an increased need for security, and G4S is committed to meeting that need and helping our customers and communities feel as safe as possible during this uncertain time," said Drew Levine, president, G4S Secure Solutions USA. "We're seeking strong candidates who can quickly and efficiently step into these much-needed roles to help protect all customers, employees and the public at-large in a variety of essential locations including hospitals, government sites and private businesses."
Security officer and site supervisor positions span a variety of industries such as healthcare, government, finance, technology, commercial and private properties. Not all positions require previous security experience, as G4S will provide comprehensive training and safety programs as part of their onboarding.
G4S is proud to support veterans and veteran family employment, about 25% of our employees are current or former military. G4S is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. We are also committed to hiring and promoting qualified disabled veterans, recently separated veterans, Active Wartime or Campaign Badge Veterans, and Armed Forces Service Medal veterans. All employment decisions are based only on valid job requirements.
When possible – unless mandated by state licensing and screening requirements – G4S is leveraging a virtual interview process, including hiring and training. Following CDC guidelines, the company also provides employees with the necessary protective gear and training to ensure they are protected against COVID-19, plus free access to Doctor on Demand (a tele-medicine offering).
Job seekers can learn more about available positions and needed qualifications at Careers.g4s.com.
About G4S
G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specializing in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.
G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 90 countries and has around 546,000 employees. For more information about G4S, visit g4s.us.