MCLEAN, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), a top digital marketing and technology public relations agency focused on high-growth technology companies, today announced its selection by Expertise.com to its 2021 lists of Best Marketing Consultants and Best PR Firms in Washington, D.C. The twin recognitions are GMG's third year in a row for the top honors from Expertise.com. The twin honors add to GMG's other recent recognitions for excellence in digital marketing and technology PR: seven 2021 AVA Digital Awards, 15 2020 MarCom Awards, two 2020 dotCOMM Awards and a 2020 Communicator Award.
"We are honored to be named one of Washington, D.C.'s top marketing and PR firms three years in a row by Expertise.com," said Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of Gabriel Marketing Group. "As we begin our 10th year, we're excited to continue our growth and expansion as we partner with our clients in the U.S. and internationally to accelerate their growth and communicate their vision."
To determines its 2021 list of best marketing and PR firms, Expertise.com scored 140 marketing consulting companies and 53 PR firms in the Washington, D.C. area by more than 25 variables across five categories:
- Reputation: A history of satisfied customers giving excellent recommendations
- Credibility: Established in their industry with licensing, accreditations, and awards
- Experience: Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education
- Engagement: Approachable and responsive to clients and available for new business
- Professionalism: Dedicated to providing consistently quality work and impeccable customer service
Expertise.com's team then conducted a manual review to "hand pick" its top 10 marketing consultants and top 27 PR firms in Washington, D.C. for 2021.
About Gabriel Marketing Group
Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is a growth marketing and public relations agency focused on high-growth technology companies, helping them to increase market awareness and rapidly grow sales through the strategic planning and execution of highly effective marketing, public relations, branding and communications programs. Its services include award-winning PR and analyst relations as well as market strategy consulting, digital marketing, advertising, SEO, marketing automation and content development. Over the past nine years, GMG has been repeatedly recognized for its work with top industry accolades including multiple Stevies, Communicators, MarComs and Daveys, among others. GMG has also repeatedly landed on DC Inno's annual "50 on Fire" list and is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal. GMG is a Gold Certified HubSpot Agency Partner and a proud member of Eurocom Worldwide, the Global PR Network for B2B and Technology. For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/ and follow on Twitter @GabrielMrktg.
