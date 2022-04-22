For the fourth year in a row, GMG ranks among the best in Expertise.com's annual list of top marketing consultants and PR firms in the greater Washington, D.C. area.
MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry's leading digital marketing and public relations agency for high-growth companies, today announced its selection by Expertise.com to its 2022 lists of Best Marketing Consultants and Best PR Firms in the greater Washington, D.C. area. The twin recognitions are GMG's fourth year in a row for the top honors from Expertise.com.
"We're excited about being named to Expertise.com's annual list of Washington, D.C.'s top marketing and PR firms for the fourth year in a row," said Leah Nurik, founder and CEO of Gabriel Marketing Group. "As we begin our next 10 years, we look forward to continuing our growth and expansion as we partner with clients in the U.S. and internationally to help them define the right markets, targets, messages and brand building strategy so they get noticed by prospects, partners, press, influencers and investors."
To determine its 2022 list of best marketing and PR firms in the Washington, D.C. area, Expertise.com scored 142 Marketing Consultants and 55 PR firms by more than 25 variables across five categories:
- Availability: Consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored
- Qualifications: Building customer confidence with licensing, accreditations, and awards
- Reputation: A history of delighted customers and outstanding service
- Experience: Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education
- Professionalism: Providing service with honesty, reliability, and respect
Expertise.com's team then conducted a manual review to "hand pick" its top 12 marketing consultants and top 29 PR firms in Washington, D.C. for 2022.
About Gabriel Marketing Group
Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is a growth marketing and public relations agency focused on high-growth companies, helping them to increase market awareness and rapidly grow sales through the strategic planning and execution of highly effective marketing, public relations, branding and communications programs. Its services include award-winning PR and analyst relations as well as market strategy consulting, digital marketing, advertising, SEO, marketing automation and content development. Since 2011, GMG has been repeatedly recognized for its work with top industry accolades including multiple Stevies, Communicators, MarComs and Daveys, among others. GMG has also repeatedly landed on DC Inno's annual "50 on Fire" list and is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal. GMG is a Gold Certified HubSpot Agency Partner and a proud member of Eurocom Worldwide, the Global PR Network for B2B and Technology. For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group, 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
