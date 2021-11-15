MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry's leading digital marketing and public relations agency for high-growth technology companies, today announced it was awarded seven of the top prizes at the 2021 MarCom Awards, an annual international awards program that recognizes excellence in marketing and communications. The three Platinum and four Gold 2021 MarCom Awards bring GMG's 2021 tally to 44 industry awards for its growth marketing, digital advertising and PR services.
GMG's industry recognitions this year include two 2021 dotCOMM Awards, nine 2021 Communicator Awards, eight 2021 Hermes Creative Awards and seven 2021 AVA Digital Awards. GMG's PR team was also honored as one of Ragan and PR Daily's 2021 Communicators of the Year.
GMG's Platinum 2021 MarCom Awards include:
- Best Corporate Capabilities Brochure: A new corporate brochure produced in partnership with Naylor Association Solutions that highlights Naylor's products and services
- Best E-book: An ebook produced in partnership with TCN, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, titled, "Understanding the Modern Consumer," that outlines the findings of a TCN national survey of consumer attitudes about dealing with customer service and contact centers
- Best Publicity in a Newspaper Placement: A feature story about trends in customer service in The Los Angeles Times, tied to the key findings of TCN's national survey of consumer attitudes about dealing with customer service and contact centers
GMG's Gold 2021 MarCom Awards include:
- Best Research Study: An original national consumer survey created in partnership with TCN that provided a detailed look at consumers' attitudes about dealing with customer service and contact centers.
- Best Writing in a Blog Series: A six-part GMG blog series about best practices in digital marketing and digital advertising
- Best Writing in a News Release: A news release about the key findings of FrontStream's "State of Charitable Giving and Donor Engagement" survey that provided an inside look at the donor landscape, revealing emerging trends in charitable giving
- Best Writing in a News Release: A news release to announce the launch of AirFinder OnSite™, Link Labs' next-generation IoT asset tracking platform for campus-based environments that dramatically improves accuracy and affordability
The 2021 Marcom Awards competition received more than 6,500 entries from throughout the U.S., Canada, and dozens of other countries from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers. Marcom Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).
About Gabriel Marketing Group
Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is a growth marketing and public relations agency focused on high-growth technology companies, helping them to increase market awareness and rapidly grow sales through the strategic planning and execution of highly effective marketing, public relations, branding and communications programs. Its services include award-winning PR and analyst relations as well as market strategy consulting, digital marketing, advertising, SEO, marketing automation and content development. Over the past ten years, GMG has been repeatedly recognized for its work with top industry accolades including multiple Stevies, Communicators, MarComs and Daveys, among others. GMG has also repeatedly landed on DC Inno's annual "50 on Fire" list and is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal. GMG is a Gold Certified HubSpot Agency Partner and a proud member of Eurocom Worldwide, the Global PR Network for B2B and Technology. For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group, 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group