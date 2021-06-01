MCLEAN, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), a top digital marketing and public relations agency focused on high-growth technology companies, today announced it has been selected as one of Ragan and PR Daily's Communicators of the Year. Honored in the Agency Team of the Year: Technology - Publicity Campaign category, GMG's award recognizes its strategic media relations campaign for ReFirm Labs that promoted awareness of the need for better IoT security amid potential and active threats to the supply chain of the U.S. telecommunications infrastructure.
"Congratulations to our team of talented PR professionals," said Leah Nurik, CEO of Gabriel Marketing Group. "Day in and day out, our PR team pitches reporters with creative, relevant angles that make them trusted sources for what's newsworthy. The results are a stream of high-profile stories for our clients that expand brand awareness, position them as thought leaders and ultimately help speed up their sales cycle. This recognition from Ragan and PR Daily is especially meaningful because it comes from our peers in public relations."
GMG's Communicators of the Year award adds to a number of recognitions in the past year for GMG's excellence in growth marketing and technology PR. They include nine 2021 Communicator Awards, eight 2021 Hermes Creative Awards, seven 2021 AVA Digital Awards, eight Platinum and seven Gold 2020 MarCom Awards and two Platinum 2020 dotCOMM Awards.
GMG's year-long publicity campaign for ReFirm Labs sought to educate C-suite executives about the need for improved IoT security and increased visibility into the security of supply chain components; increase awareness by the U.S. federal government and its allies about the potential and active national security risks of companies aligned with hostile nations as suppliers to the next generation of 5G telecom infrastructure; and build thought leadership for ReFirm Labs executives as best practices experts in IoT security. The campaign secured 125 pieces of news coverage totaling more than one billion impressions in national U.S. media, IT and national security trade publications and international press in Canada, Italy, France, China, Taiwan, Qatar and India.
Below is the write up about GMG's publicity campaign by the Communicators of the Year judges.
Agency PR Team Helped Corporate Decisionmakers Recognize the Need for Improved IoT Security
Newsjacking was among the tactics employed to produce nearly 1 billion impressions in campaign for IoT security client, resulting in Gabriel Marketing Group's recognition as an Agency Team of the Year: Technology - Publicity Campaign in Ragan and PR Daily's Communicators of the Year.
"ReFirm Labs has a laser-like business focus: security for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. As the IoT market grows (it is expected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2026), the risk increases, as unsecured (and poorly secured) IoT devices are an open door for attackers, who exploit weaknesses in IoT security to move laterally into an organization's network.
"ReFirm Labs, which offers IoT and firmware security solutions, contracted with Gabriel Marketing Group's PR team to educate C-suite executives about the need for heightened IoT security and to increase the federal government's awareness about the potential and active national security threats from foreign companies as suppliers of next-generation 5G telecom infrastructure.
"GMG's team set out to insert ReFirm Labs' representatives into national breaking news stories about foreign threats, create a perception that ReFirm Labs' products could have stopped newly discovered vulnerabilities, and position ReFirm Labs' leaders and experts as thought leaders. (The thought leadership goal was supported by ReFirm Labs co-founder Terry Dunlap's resume, including discovery of backdoors built into Huawei equipment used by a British telecom, among other discoveries.)
"By targeting key reporters and publications, the GMG team secured more than 125 news stories that totaled more than one billion impressions. Kudos to GMG for this important work."
The annual Communicators of the Year awards program showcases "the communications professionals and teams that dreamed up ambitious, engaging and innovative communications work that led to success for their organization or clients." The awards are open to in-house, agency and independent communication practitioners in the private, corporate, nonprofit and government sectors. Other honorees this year include: Cisco, Mastercard, Defense Intelligence Agency, GLAAD, Save the Children, IBM, Univision, APCO Worldwide, National Association of Realtors, The Kroger Company and Virginia Tourism Corporation.
About Gabriel Marketing Group
Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is a growth marketing and public relations agency focused on high-growth technology companies, helping them to increase market awareness and rapidly grow sales through the strategic planning and execution of highly effective marketing, public relations, branding and communications programs. Its services include award-winning PR and analyst relations as well as market strategy consulting, digital marketing, advertising, SEO, marketing automation and content development. Over the past ten years, GMG has been repeatedly recognized for its work with top industry accolades including multiple Stevies, Communicators, MarComs and Daveys, among others. GMG has also repeatedly landed on DC Inno's annual "50 on Fire" list and is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal. GMG is a Gold Certified HubSpot Agency Partner and a proud member of Eurocom Worldwide, the Global PR Network for B2B and Technology. For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/ and follow on Twitter @GabrielMrktg.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group, 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group