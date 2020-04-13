SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaea Global Technologies, Inc., a leader in supply chain and project management, has been providing free access to its labeling software Cloud Label Service since April first to all health and food companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 has put the supply chain in the spotlight. As supply-chain demands keep increasing, companies need to react quickly to meet the needs of providers and end users. Demand for oat milk has increased 477%, and demand for dried beans has increased 231% compared to the same time last year.
Gaea is taking part in the initiative to fight the pandemic and help companies avoid supply chain disruption and shortages caused by label errors.
"We wanted to do our bit in this fight that affects all of us. Incorrect labeling is the first reason for food recalls, and half of the medical device recalls are due to packaging issues, including label errors. By giving free access to Cloud Label Service, we intend to minimize the risk of stopping an entire supply chain during this sensitive time." Amin Sikander, co-founder
Cloud Label Service is a web-based platform that centralizes label information across the entire supply chain, ensuring that suppliers have access to current, correct label templates. The platform can be fully operational within a day, depending on complexity; after that, label updates can be deployed instantly across multiple suppliers worldwide.
Gaea has added more information to the Cloud Label Service website and it is asking companies to email sales@cloudlabelservice.com with 'Fight COVID-19' in the subject line for immediate support. https://cloudlabelservice.com/support-for-health-and-food-companies-during-the-covid-19-crisis/
About Gaea
Cloud Label Service was created by Gaea Global Technologies, Inc. Gaea has provided world-class inventory and warehouse management solutions to Fortune-100 organizations for the last 13 years resulting in the successful management of more than one-billion dollars in inventory for our clients. Gaea's team has successfully advised on, implemented, and rolled out supply chain, labeling, and inventory solutions in numerous industries worldwide. Learn more about Gaea at gaeaglobal.com.
