SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gafcon Digital, a leading digital owner's representative and systems integrator in the real estate and construction industry, announced strong growth in its most recent reporting period, along with plans for aggressive expansion in the coming year. Established as a distinct business line within Gafcon, Inc., Gafcon Digital is one of the only digital twin systems integrators worldwide that specializes in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry – providing unmatched value for its owner-clients. Gafcon Digital saw record revenue growth of more than 40 percent from 2020 to 2021, while successfully recruiting key talent and expanding its geographic client base.
Since being founded in 1987, Gafcon has embraced innovation and recognized the potential of new technology such as digital twin. Gafcon Digital is focused on advancing this special area of expertise – premised on the idea that data itself is a key project asset that can be leveraged for additional value.
"Real estate owners have no lack of options when it comes to construction technology and digitization of their processes. Their challenge is managing the complexity of hundreds of contractors and software products that need to work together to provide visibility, transparency and control," said John Turner, Gafcon Vice President of Innovative Solutions. "Our growth plan remains aggressive because the time for real estate owners to embrace digital transformation is now. Our clients continue to be the top 10% of change agents in each industry of the Fortune 150. The pandemic forced every real estate owner to look at how users experience their buildings and how they, as owners, can make a physical asset more flexible."
Gafcon Digital is unique as a vendor-agnostic AEC industry systems integrator – implementing the technology that best suits the client without preference for specific software. As a result, Gafcon Digital is ideally suited to help clients optimize and integrate their existing systems. Clients learn how to maximize the systems they already have in place and create a milestone-based roadmap. As companies increase their commitment to sustainability, Gafcon Digital is also assisting clients with measuring their footprint and reducing emissions throughout each stage of their building lifecycle, whether that is sourcing materials closer to the project site, selecting products suited for energy efficiency, or adding IoT sensors.
In 2021, Gafcon Digital acquired significant talent including Marketing Director Maureen Robusto, who joined from Digital Twin Consortium; Digital Twin Business Consultant Ian McGaw, who joined from ENGworks; and Client Engagement Manager Todd Lukesh, who joined from Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and continues to recruit for experienced technologists in the AEC industry. Gafcon Digital also grew its client base, undertaking new projects, and expanding its book of business to 21 countries on 5 continents. Projects have included multiple COVID-related redesigns, such as converting existing spaces to more flexible uses – using digital twin technology to model the projects and their operational lifecycles before they are built.
Real estate owners, including corporations, investors and governments are increasingly looking to digital twin technology as a promising tool to advance productivity, efficiency and carbon reduction initiatives. A U.S. government bill focused on infrastructure investment, which will be considered by the House of Representatives, would set aside $100 million over five years to accelerate the deployment of digital construction technologies. Last year, Gafcon Digital was among the founding members of the newly formed Digital Twin Consortium™, a global partnership between academia, industry, and government. Founded by commerce leaders including ANSYS, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dell, GE Digital, Lendlease, Microsoft, and Northrup Grumman, the consortium is creating a global ecosystem of users who are accelerating the digital twin market while demonstrating the value of digital twin technology.
"A robust digital twin market is emerging as the architecture, construction and engineering industry expands the use of this technology and as governments eye opportunities to advance innovation," said Dr. Richard Soley, Executive Director, Digital Twin Consortium. "Gafcon Digital is among the leaders pushing the envelope to deliver more and better solutions to improve results across real estate and construction."
ABOUT GAFCON DIGITAL:
Gafcon Digital is the world's leading software-agnostic systems integrator for building owners. It works exclusively with change agents looking to transform their real estate portfolios through digital transformation. With foundational leadership in design, construction, and digital twin technology, and hands-on project management and construction management experience, Gafcon Digital has the knowledge to successfully integrate the many disciplinary components required to deliver the benefits of digitalization from planning through construction and operation. Gafcon Digital is a business line of California-based Gafcon, Inc, which provides comprehensive services in construction, development, program and project management, as well as development and construction consulting support. Learn more at http://www.gafcondigital.com.
Media Contact
Tanya Castaneda, PRM Consulting, Inc., +1 (619) 764-9874, tanya@prmconsult.com
SOURCE Gafcon Digital