FLORENCE, Ky., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Balluff CMTK, a standalone system which contains everything needed to monitor the condition of processes and machines, including data acquisition and visualization, now has UL approval for use in the United States and Canada. It provides an easy-to-implement solution for adding condition monitoring to existing machines and processes. With the flexible condition monitoring toolkit, manufacturers can quickly gain deeper insights into the actual condition of their machines and systems, allowing them to detect problems early.
Each system includes the hardware and software and supports up to four IO-Link sensors.
In addition to the UL approval, upgrades to the CMTK include support for Spanish and Portuguese languages in addition to the existing English and German language support. Version 1.2 also supports running software and programming languages such as Node-Red, Python and C++. There is also a Rest API for configuration and a web user interface for IO-Link configuration.
The CMTK runs independently, providing actionable data no matter what controls systems are in place. The base unit is a miniaturized computer which can be installed on a DIN rail in a control cabinet for easy deployment. Four IO-Link ports allow to the addition of sensors to measure factors like temperature, vibration, humidity, and pressure. Built-in software stores this data, visualizes it on a dashboard, and can send alerts and export data. Built-in LAN ports connect the CMTK either directly to a computer or to an existing computer network. Depending on the sensors selected, the condition monitoring toolkit can be used for a variety monitoring tasks.
This flexible system provides a smart and low-cost way to retrofit plants with comprehensive machine monitoring. The condition data gained through the CMTK provides continuous status information on connected machines, enabling you to perform predictive maintenance. This greatly reduces unplanned downtime and the unnecessary costs associated with it. And it does all of this completely independent of a cloud connection or machine control system.
Learn more at: https://www.balluff.com/en-us/news/condition-monitoring-toolkit-cmtk
About Balluff Inc.:
Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products. Balluff products for OEM and factory floor solutions are used to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences for industries including metalworking, automotive, plastics, material handling, wood processing, aerospace, alternative energy, medical, electrical, and electronics.
