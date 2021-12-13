Gala Games Ushers in Blockchain Generation of Gaming with Galaverse

Galaverse, an immersive event for the community to celebrate the Gala Games metaverse, welcomed more than 500 attendees globally on Dec. 11-12 in Las Vegas. The event brought together industry legends Peter Molyneux (on stage in photo) and Will Wright with both announcing their partnerships with Gala Games. They also announced the expansion of The Walking Dead franchise and Certain Affinity’s original IP Last Expedition into blockchain gaming. Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Gala Games