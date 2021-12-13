TOCCOA, Ga., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a technology provider enabling seamless environments for school communities, announces G2 Secure was recognized in three distinguished education award programs.
Leading education industry media brands T.H.E. Journal and Campus Technology honored G2 Secure in their New Product Award programs, while Christian School Products named G2 Secure a 2021–2022 Top Product for readers.
The 2021 New Product Awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be noteworthy in the transformation of education technology. Christian School Products' 2021–2022 Top Products note some of the hottest products and services in education.
A rise in violence following school re-openings in the spring of 2021 heightened safety concerns—on top of pandemic-related health safety concerns. For district leaders, school safety, security and communication needed during an emergency situation are no longer a "nice to have."
G2 Secure, a one-touch safety and security solution, enables instant communication during emergencies. With G2 Secure, district leaders can lock down doors to create safe zones within classrooms, send visual alerts throughout the building and communicate within and outside the building. The solution builds upon the technology behind G2 Visual Alerts, which provides instant campus communication to students and staff by overtaking the screen of any enrolled device.
"It's an absolute honor to win not just one or two, but three awards," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "As violence in schools and districts continues to be top of mind for educators, students and families, G2 Secure remains a critical component for school safety and security."
To learn more about Galaxy Next Generation, please visit http://www.galaxynext.us.
About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K–12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products—comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales. For additional information, please visit our website at: http://www.galaxynext.us.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
