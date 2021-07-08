TOCCOA, Ga., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a technology provider enabling seamless environments for school communities, is thrilled to announce that G2 Visual Alerts won a K–12 2021 New Product Award from Spaces4Learning.
Spaces4Learning's New Product Award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are particularly noteworthy in their ability to enhance the learning environment. A panel of judges from the industry selected this year's winners.
G2 Visual Alerts overtakes the screen of any enrolled device to send instant communications anytime and anywhere. From an internet-ready or mobile device, administrators can initiate text, image, and video messages to devices in the ecosystem within a matter of seconds.
"It speaks volumes for the only communications system of its kind to win this trusted K–12 industry awards program," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "We've designed G2 Visual Alerts to meet the immediate needs of school administrators this upcoming school year. I'm pleased that the panel of judges recognized what we've done to keep learning communities connected with instant alerts."
Powering G2 Visual Alerts, the G2 Communicator application displays visual and video messages on the screens of PC, Mac, Chromebook, mobile, or interactive flat panel devices and is compatible with Android, Linux, Mac OS, Windows, and Chrome operating systems. G2 Visual Alerts can reach devices enrolled in different environments with real-time text, image, and video communications.
"This year's New Product Award competition drew a unique mixture of solutions for K–12 and higher education, from products designed to protect the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff, to tools designed to enhance teaching and learning, whether in-person or remote," added David Nagel, editorial director of Spaces4Learning.
To learn more about Galaxy Next Generation or G2 Visual Alerts, please visit http://www.galaxynext.us.
About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K–12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products—comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.
For additional information, please visit our website at: http://www.galaxynext.us
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Media Contact
Galaxy Next Generation, Inc., Galaxy Next Generation, Inc., (608) 216-7300, media@galaxynext.us
Investors Contact, Galaxy Next Generation, Inc., (888) 859-1274, IR@GalaxyNext.us
SOURCE Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.