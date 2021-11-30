HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Galaxy Wire & Cable announces the re-launch of its updated website (https://www.galaxywire.com), featuring a new design, refreshed graphics, and improved technical foundation. The refreshed website continues to provide users with deep, rich information about Galaxy's products and services while presenting the company in a new, modernized fashion. It is fast and optimized for any web browser or mobile device. Galaxy is a leading supplier and manufacturer of custom and stock wire and cable, as well as cable assemblies and wire harnesses; both aspects of the business are well-represented on the new website.
Galaxy's website features sections on all aspects of their business, including Custom Wire and Cable and Assemblies & Harnesses. The Applications category describes dozens of uses for Galaxy's wire and cable, while the Industries area highlights many of the sectors that Galaxy serves. The About Us section includes the company history and quality certifications information. Galaxy's popular Connections Blog continues to provide users with technical tips, case studies, industry commentary and company updates.
"The updated Galaxy website makes it easier for customers to find us and locate what they are looking for on any device," said Galaxy CEO Eric Lutz. "Users can get detailed product information on all of our products and services, and easily contact us for assistance."
About Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc.
Galaxy Wire & Cable is a leading supplier and manufacturer of custom and stock wire and cable, in a variety of insulation and jacket materials, with many conductor, shielding and enhancement options, with design and engineering assistance available. Offerings include cable assemblies, wire harnesses, box builds, coaxial/RF jumpers and wire leads. Cable and wire from Galaxy is used for in a variety of industries and applications. Galaxy is a certified woman-owned business/women's business enterprise (WBENC), ISO 9001:2008 certified, ITAR registered, and HUBZone certified. Visit Galaxy Wire & Cable online at https://www.galaxywire.com for complete information on all wire and cable products.
Media Contact
Eric Lutz, Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc., 215-957-8714, eric.lutz@galaxywire.com
SOURCE Galaxy Wire & Cable, Inc.