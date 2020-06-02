FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, a Cengage company, has a new addition to its award-winning Gale In Context family of products. Kids InfoBits has been relaunched as Gale In Context: Elementary, with new and improved features that provide young learners with a better user experience to help them build their learning and critical thinking skills. Completely redesigned and built exclusively for elementary school learners, Gale In Context: Elementary provides a more intuitive, kid-friendly platform with a strong focus on learning development and student success. This enables teachers to gradually help students become successful at learning as they transition to higher grade levels, putting them on a path to discovery that fosters future-ready skills.
"As schools and students adapt to distant learning, it is critical for educators to provide equitable access across the K-12 continuum, said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. "Gale In Context: Elementary offers students a trusted place to find answers and explore their interests, while also giving teachers access to digital resources that supplement and enhance instruction as well as promote student engagement."
Gale In Context: Elementary provides young learners with a supportive place to search for answers and explore their interests. With I Wonder questions, quick facts and visual topic pages, Gale In Context: Elementary represents a renewed focus on supporting elementary school students. The product is built using familiar Gale In Context design elements, making it easy for students to grow with Gale and develop their research skills as they progress to databases like Gale In Context: Middle School and Gale In Context: High School.
New features and enhancements of Gale In Context: Elementary include:
- Kid-Friendly Interface: a completely redesigned user experience created specifically for young students that's easy to use and encourages exploration through a visual topic tree.
- Topic Pages: previously known as portals, topic pages provide students with short, age-appropriate summaries for topics and organize resources for easy use in research projects.
- Leveled Content: leveled topic overviews provide users with both a basic and advanced version of the same overview, allowing educators to differentiate instruction.
- I Wonder…: questions that engage young users' curiosity and draw them into topics. Continuously updated, the I Wonder question on the homepage encourages daily exploration.
- Rich Content: search through thousands of indexed images, videos, charts and graphs.
- Powerful Platform: a new proprietary platform that allows users to:
- Search by Lexile range or find content based on basic, intermediate, or advanced learning levels to support differentiated learning styles.
- Use ReadSpeaker text-to-speech technology and on-demand article translation into over 20 languages—on-screen and read-aloud.
- Use citation tools to easily create a bibliography for their research.
- Use the Highlights and Notes feature to annotate and track their questions and ideas.
Gale In Context databases have a long history of supporting academic achievement and future-ready skill development. In a recent nationwide study conducted by Project Tomorrow® on behalf of Gale[i], 91 percent of teachers said their students' research skills improved from using the Gale In Context databases to support their assignments and projects. Additionally, after using Gale In Context: Elementary, 70 percent of the students said they were now comfortable doing a research project on their own, and 79 percent agreed that they were comfortable using online databases to support their research assignments.
For more information or to request a trial on Gale In Context: Elementary, visit: www.gale.com/c/in-context-elementary.
About Cengage and Gale
Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, believes in the power and joy of learning. For schools, the company helps drive positive outcomes by providing essential, curriculum-aligned content that empowers educators to solve curriculum challenges and meet students where they are. Today, that includes supporting distance and social and emotional learning as well as equity and inclusion goals. Gale's K-12 offerings extend from educational databases and custom eBook collections to instructional tools and professional development resources. For more information, please visit www.gale.com/schools.
