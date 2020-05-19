WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GaleForce Digital Technologies unveiled the newest forward leap for its already robust MediaForce media planning and buying platform. Through a partnership with Centro Inc., MediaForce will be integrating with popular Demand-Side Platform (DSP) Centro Basis. This capability is unmatched in the industry and serves as reinforcement for GaleForce Digital's push to provide the premier media planning and buying platform at the best value to its clientele. "We're ecstatic to be partnering with such a ubiquitous brand like Centro," GaleForce Chief Operating Officer Erin Labrato commented. "Giving MediaForce users the capability to integrate with such a powerful DSP like Centro Basis will help them easily accomplish all intended media planning and buying goals. With such a valuable synergistic partner by our side, we believe the best is yet to come for both GaleForce and Centro."
With the integration of the Centro Basis DSP, MediaForce users will be able to populate all information in one place, alongside Nielsen and Comscore, during post-buy analysis. Tyler Kelly, President of Centro Inc. is pleased with the partnership. "More so than ever, effective media buying relies on sophisticated tools and access to big data. We are delighted that MediaForce has chosen to integrate with Centro Basis as it continues to meet the demands of our complex industry." This integration will be provided free of charge to MediaForce's Tier 2 and Tier 3 users. GaleForce Digital was adamant about avoiding a price increase to its growing installed client base. "It was important that we keep this feature free for Tier 2 and 3 users, as we forge ahead with ensuring MediaForce is the best media software at the best value," Labrato added. The integration is now live and available for all current users of the platform.
About GaleForce Digital Technologies
Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, GaleForce Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning and buying software, digital marketing tools and other solutions to its partners since 2014. The company's portfolio includes the remote-capable MediaForce media planning and buying tool, its LocalForce local search management solution, ClickForce for paid search advertising, and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce Digital Technologies is on the leading edge of software development, continually creating and refining products to best serve its ever-growing client base. MediaForce continues to use the newest technical advancements in the advertising industry to uniquely satisfy its clientele. Centro Basis integration is the latest unveiling for 2020, joining other innovations including SmartReports and Media Planner, which were introduced earlier in the year.
About Centro
Based in Chicago, Illinois, Centro Inc. is a leading provider of trading and media operations software for digital advertisers. Advertisers use Centro's software, Basis, for digital media planning and buying, ad operations, and finance and reconciliation. Besides its Chicago headquarters, Centro also operates 40 offices across North America. The company has received numerous accolades for its programmatic software, commitment to employees, and workplace culture since its founding in 2001.
Media Contacts:
Erin Labrato, Chief Operating Officer
(866) 233-8499
240060@email4pr.com
Michael Sharp, President & Chief Revenue Officer
(866) 233-8499
240060@email4pr.com