Galileo and ATS Group Announce Galileo Cloud Compass to Right-Size Cloud Workloads

MALVERN, Pa., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galileo Performance Explorer and The ATS Group are pleased to announce the release of Galileo Cloud Compass, an advanced service that supports the most accurate cloud workload sizing and cost information in real-time.
Numerous challenges can come up when IT teams migrate assets to the cloud. Many times, administrators lack visibility into their infrastructure and how their assets are being consumed. A "lift-and-shift" strategy is often employed as a way to save time and resources in the migration. As a result, businesses end up overprovisioning and overspending on their cloud environment. This waste of resources usually continues on in their cloud environment.
Galileo Performance Explorer and The ATS Group look to solve this with the advanced, accurate, and intuitive Cloud Compass. This service leverages Galileo Performance Explorer's powerful analytics engine, and is backed by The ATS Group's expert managed services.
Accurate, data-driven calculations
Cloud Compass incorporates a range of key metrics - including users' actual infrastructure performance and capacity data - to make the most accurate calculations for optimized cloud spend.
Galileo caches its pricing models from all the leading cloud providers every 24 hours, meaning users continually have access to the most up-to-date cloud pricing information possible. Currently, no other solution on the market can support these capabilities in such an accurate and efficient way.
This advanced platform is easy to use, enabling users to get the full picture of their cloud infrastructure and optimized spend. Users are always able to reach out to The ATS Group's experts for assistance, tips, or guidance on the best ways to leverage Cloud Compass for the organization.
"I'm excited about Galileo's Cloud Compass launch as it marks a milestone for the product," said Dave Hamilton, The ATS Group Vice President of IT Strategy and Service Delivery. "Built on years of experience and past performance in the public cloud, the tool now further empowers users to make smarter decisions on their IT spend."
Using Cloud Compass, enterprises and their IT teams can identify the most significant cost savings for their cloud spending. Cloud Compass data combined with metrics like power and cooling, network costs, and software licensing savings can be bundled together to enhance initial cloud cost estimates and reflect true post-migration savings.
To learn more about Cloud Compass and all it can offer for your cloud infrastructure and cost optimization, join us for a live demonstration at 11:30 AM EDT on April 16. Or connect with our team of experts about a private demo customized for your business today.
The ATS Group provides a fully comprehensive set of technology services and tools designed to innovate and transform IT. Their systems integration, business resiliency, cloud enablement, infrastructure intelligence, and managed services help businesses of all sizes "get IT done." Galileo Performance Explorer is the flagship product from The ATS Group. With Galileo, IT teams can increase uptime, pinpoint usage trends, forecast demands, right-size environments, and accurately plan for the future. With nearly 20 years in business, ATS has become the trusted advisor to almost 500 customers across multiple industries. They have built their reputation around honesty, integrity, and technical expertise that is unrivaled by the competition.
Kristy Slimmer
Director of Marketing
The ATS Group
kristy.slimmer@theatsgroup.com