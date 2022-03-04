NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Gallium Arsenide Components Market research report by Technavio infers that the rising adoption of smartphones and tablets is driving this market's growth.
Resulting in the market growth of USD 2.65 billion from 2020 to 2025, read additional information about the market, get a FREE sample report.
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co., Analog Devices Inc., AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., II-VI Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Umicore among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Gallium Arsenide Components industry.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by Application:
- Mobile Device:
- During the forecast period, the mobile devices category will grow its gallium arsenide components market share significantly. The surge in the usage of communication devices such as smartphones fueled demand for GaAs components in the market. With the rise in global smartphone shipments, the demand for GaAs components has increased.
- Wireless Communication
- Others
Regional Market Outlook
APAC will contribute to 78% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the exponential growth of the Gallium Arsenide Components industry owing to the increasing demand for power applications, along with the presence of high-growth economies
Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA will contribute to the highest market growth.
Gallium Arsenide Components Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 2.65 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.04
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 78%
Key consumer countries
South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, US, India, and Taiwan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Co., Analog Devices Inc., AXT Inc., Broadcom Inc., II-VI Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qorvo Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Umicore
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
