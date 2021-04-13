MONTREAL, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Explorance, the leading Employee Experience Management (EXM) solution provider, announces a partnership with Gallup, the global analytics and advisory firm. This partnership provides Gallup's clients with services from the two best-of-breed vendors. With a focus on society, organizations, and individuals, Gallup's analytics and advisory services understand the human condition, leverage people's untapped strengths, and galvanize corporate cultures. Explorance executes the process with an automated solution that streamlines the 360-degree assessment implementation, making the deployment robust, smooth, and worry-free for the end user.
Gallup empowers organizations by enhancing employee development and engagement while boosting the overall business outcome. "We deliver strong employee development programs, knowing that the supporting technology strengthens these development experiences and provides deep data insights," says Ben Wigert, Ph.D., MBA, Director of Research and Strategy, Workplace Management at Gallup. "We were looking for a partner that not only has an exceptional product, but that can integrate smoothly with both Gallup's systems and our client's infrastructure whilst having the consultancy capabilities to ensure every mandate is meeting our gold standard," adds Wigert.
The Blue solutions blend direct, indirect, and inferred employee feedback into a single process of continuous listening through machine learning. This process generates metrics to support focal-point HR decision-making and actions, leading to improved employee success and business growth. With swift and unified integration between Blue modules (including 360° assessments) and other vital HR platforms (e.g., HRMS/HRIS, Performance, Recruitment, Onboarding, Learning and Development, Benefits, Employee Engagement, and Surveys), valuable metadata is shared, and a comprehensive experience synthesis is achieved. "Blue is designed to easily adapt to a wide range of client framework methodologies. Gallup's CliftonStrengths methodology together with the Blue solution highlights the strengths of each employee and encourages gradual employee development/learning to achieve personal and business goals," says Justin Taylor, Ph.D., Head of Global Alliances and Solutions at Explorance.
Learning is at the heart of every employee development path. Continuous improvement ensures that gradual learning is achieved toward the expected goals. Learn more about Blue capabilities and its 360 assessment features.
About Explorance
Explorance develops solutions that continuously assist you in enhancing your overall experience, gaining organizational agility and acceleration. At the foundation of every adjustment, there is a meaningful action or learning activity. Whether you seek to acquire new skills, competencies, or knowledge, the use of machine learning, continuous listening, and validated analytics benchmark results in both individual and collective experience improvements that in turn exceed your key stakeholders' expectations, meet your people's goals, and achieve organizational growth.
Founded in 2003, Explorance is headquartered in Montreal and has seven business units across the globe. Through a Culture of Freewill, the company was ranked as a top employer by the Great Places to Work Institute® for seven consecutive years. Explorance is partnered with one-third of the Fortune 100 companies and one-fourth of the QS 100 higher education institutions to achieve organizational agility, acceleration, and student success.
