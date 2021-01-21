SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. (GALT) has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the United States Air Force Armament Division to determine the feasibility of an air-deployable persistent communications gateway.  GALT is excited to work with the Air Force in this novel approach to enable dynamic overhead communications. "Emerging adversaries to the United States and our allies are likely to disrupt global communications in time of war" noted GALT CEO John Kohut. "ADHOC (Airborne Deployed High-Capacity Backbone for Overhead Connectivity) offers the potential to rapidly distribute robust digital connectivity across an entire theater of operations to reestablish these critical capabilities."

GALT wins Air Force dynamic communications contract

ADHOC is a low-cost, expendable communications and networking system designed for rapid deployment from various aircraft to create a high-altitude, high-bandwidth communications node with loiter time exceeding 24 hours. Multiple ADHOC nodes can be used to form a meshed communications network.  GALT will lever an experienced team of weapons, communications, and innovative air vehicle experts to address several of the Kill-Chain challenges related to time critical communications and weapon employment.  GALT is teamed with the USAF's B-52 test squadron to ensure an operationally relevant communications payload is designed.  Phase I research includes a Feasibility Study, System Design, and Model-Based System Engineering effort, to burn down risk and identify technology tasks to be performed in Phase II rapid prototyping. Phase II ADHOC will rapidly prototype and demonstrate critical aspects of the system.

GALT is a non-traditional defense contractor, headquartered in San Diego, CA, that specializes in innovative command and control (C2) and communications solutions driven by warfighter needs and tested through rapid prototyping. 

For more information, visit www.galt.aero/ADHOC or email: ADHOC@galt.aero

