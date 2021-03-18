SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Videotel Digital, the only manufacturer serving the digital signage industry with the widest variety of innovative touch-less peripherals as well as reliable, affordable, and simple out-of-the-box industrial-grade 4K digital signage interactive media players, looping DVD players and directional sound speakers, has gotten a great response from museum customers who want to re-open safely.
"Because of COVID, we had to act quickly to find a solution that would activate both video and audio. We chose Videotel Digital's WAVE-to-Play and now use it in both our Discovery Hall where visitors can automatically trigger the welcome orientation, as well as for our Kainai Arbor exhibit so visitors can learn more about the exhibit without having to physically touch a screen." – Brad Brown, Exhibit Designer & Fabricator, Galt Museum & Archives
"Our exhibits are informative and educational geared toward families with younger kids and offer a lot of hands-on activities. Previously, all electronic kiosk exhibits have been actuated with pushbuttons or touchscreens, but when the pandemic hit it forced us to deal with new safety and disinfection protocols. Videotel Digital's WAVE-to-Play devices are a perfect solution combined with their VP71XD media players and they are easy to set up. We have two WAVE-to-Play devices on monitors that we formerly used as touchscreens." – Joel Nielsen, Graphics Specialist, Project Coordinator, University of Nebraska State Museum
Lisa Schneider, Videotel Digital's EVP of Marketing and Sales said, "We are delighted that our interactive touch-less product line, which includes the ability to provide touch-less audio and video solutions, can help our museum clients re-open safely and continue to engage their visitors while keeping them safe from contamination."
