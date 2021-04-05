HARRISBURG, N.C., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Galvan's Industries, Inc. has launched its 2021 Spring Fling Promotion for U.S. electrical wholesalers and distributors. The promotion runs from April 1 through June 30, 2021.

During the promotional period, each U.S.A. electrical distributor serving the C/I or utility markets that issues a purchase order to a single destination for immediate shipment valued at $2,900 or more will earn a $50 prepaid Visa card.

Orders in increments of $7,000 earn three $50 Visa cards, so a $14,000 order will earn six $50 Visa cards, and so on. There is no limit to the number of cards distributors can earn.

The company's electrical product line, including ground rods, clamps, inter-system bonding bridges, connectors and tools can be combined in this promotion.

Once an order is placed, distributors must mail a copy of the qualifying order and a self-addressed envelope to:

Galvan Industries

Attention: Spring Fling Promotion

PO Box 369

Harrisburg, NC 28075-0369

All paperwork must be received at Galvan by July 15, 2021.The Visa cards will be sent to the address on the self -addressed stamped envelope.

About Galvan

Galvan Industries, Inc. has been a trusted supplier to the electrical, electronic and utility industries for more than five decades. Galvan electrical products are used in residential, commercial and industrial applications, including construction, cable TV, lightning protection, power transmission and telecommunications. They are available from leading electrical wholesalers and distributors throughout the United States.

For more information, call 1-800-277-5678; fax 704-455-5215; email sales@galvanelectrical.com or visit Galvan on the Web at http://www.galvanelectrical.com.

Media Contact

Jim Lund, Galvan Industries, Inc., 704-455-5102, jlund@galvanelectrical.com

 

SOURCE Galvan Industries, Inc.

