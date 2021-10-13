NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaming headset Market by Type, Device, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the gaming headset market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 788.08 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
Technological developments and product innovation and growth in the global e-sports market are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the easy availability of counterfeit products might limit the market growth.
The gaming headset market report is segmented by technology (wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headsets), product (PC gaming headsets and console gaming headsets), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). In terms of geography, 51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for gaming headsets in APAC.
Companies mentioned with their offerings
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.: The company offers gaming headsets under the brands, TUF Gaming and ROG Strix.
- Audio-Technica US Inc.: The company offers gaming headsets under the brands, ATH-G1, ATH-ADG1X, ATH-G1WL, ATH-PDG1, and others.
- Corsair Components Inc.
- Creative Technology Ltd.
- Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
Gaming Headset Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 788.08 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.90
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 51%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., Corsair Components Inc., Creative Technology Ltd., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
