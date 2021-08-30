NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gaming simulators market is poised to grow by USD 10.04 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 17.92% during the forecast period. The gaming simulators market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The market is driven by Gaming simulators integrated with VR headsets. In addition, the increasing sophistication of games and the ultimate gaming experience provided by these simulators are few other factors leading to the market's growth. However, high maintenance costs might impede the market to grow in the long run.
The gaming simulators market is segmented by End-user (Commercial and Residential), Type (Racing, Shooting, and Flight), Component (Hardware and Software), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period due to the high average disposable income and the growing investments and business strategies by gaming vendors.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
