Set to grow by USD 8.58 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the gaming simulators market to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 19%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as integration of VR Headsets will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gaming simulators market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.
Gaming Simulators Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Gaming Simulators Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Type
- Racing
- Shooting
- Flight
- Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Gaming Simulators Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the gaming simulators market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3D perception Inc., CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Cruden BV, CXC Simulations Ltd., D-BOX Technologies Inc., GTR Simulators Inc., Guillemot Corporation SA, Lean Games Ltd., Sony Corp., and The AEgis Technologies Group.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Gaming Simulators Market size
- Gaming Simulators Market trends
- Gaming Simulators Market analysis
The gaming simulators market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The integration of VR Headsets will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high maintenance costs will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gaming simulators market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gaming Simulators Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming simulators market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gaming simulators market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gaming simulators market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming simulators market vendors
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2 Market characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for Interactive home entertainment
2.3.1 Content origination
2.3.2 Application development
2.3.3 Hardware manufacturers
2.3.4 Publishing and aggregation
2.3.5 Wireless application service
2.3.6 Portal provisioning
2.3.7 Mobile delivery
2.3.8 User interactivity provisioning
2.3.9 Distribution and retailing of video games
2.3.10 Billing and customer care
2.3.11 Marketing and sales
Support activities
Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
3.4.1 Market outlook
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by End User
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Commercial
- Residential
Commercial was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 18%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 18% between 2019 and 2024.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 17: End User - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End User
Exhibit 18: Comparison by End User
5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 19: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 21: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 22: Residential - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 24: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by End User
Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End User
6. Market Segmentation by Type
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Racing
- Shooting
- Flight
Racing was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market (around 18%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 8% between 2019 and 2024.
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type
6.3 Racing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 28: Racing - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Racing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 30: Racing - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
6.4 Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 31: Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 33: Shooting - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
6.5 Flight - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 34: Flight - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: Flight - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 36: Flight - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
6.6 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type
7. Market Segmentation by Component
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Hardware
- Software
Hardware was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 18%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 15% between 2019 and 2024.
7.1 Market segments
Exhibit 38: Component - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
7.2 Comparison by Component
Exhibit 39: Comparison by Component
7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 40: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: Hardware- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 42: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 43: Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 44: Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 45: Software - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
7.4 Market opportunity by Component
Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Component
8. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 47: Customer landscape
9. Geographic Landscape
The regions covered in the report are:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 4% between 2019 and 2024, which is faster than the overall market.
9.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 48: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)
9.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 49: Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 50: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 51: North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 52: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 53: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 54: Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 55: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 56: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 57: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 58: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 59: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 60: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 61: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
Exhibit 62: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
Exhibit 63: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact
Exhibit 64: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
9.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 65: Key leading countries
9.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.1.1 Gaming simulators integrated with VR headsets
10.1.2 Increasing sophistication of games
10.1.3 Gaming simulators provide the ultimate gaming experience
10.2 Market challenges
10.2.1 Gaming simulators are expensive
10.2.2 High maintenance costs
10.2.3 Health-related issues
Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges
10.3 Market Trends
10.3.1 Acceptance of 360-degree camera as next-generation technology in gaming simulator market
10.3.2 Use of gaming simulators for training
10.3.3 Increase in physical activity while playing
11. Vendor Landscape
11.1 Vendor Landscape
Exhibit 68: Vendor landscape
11.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.
Exhibit 69: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 70: Industry risks
12. Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 71: Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 72: Market positioning of vendors
12.3 3D perception Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.4 CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.5 Cruden BV
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.6 CXC Simulations Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.7 D-BOX Technologies Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.8 GTR Simulators Inc.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.9 Guillemot Corporation SA
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.10 Lean Games Ltd.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.11 Sony Corp.
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
12.12 The AEgis Technologies Group
Overview
Business Segments
Key Offering
13. Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.1.1 Market definition
13.1.2 Objectives
13.1.3 Notes and caveats
13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 113: Currency conversion rates for US$
13.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 114: Research Methodology
Exhibit 115: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 116: Information sources
13.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 117: List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
