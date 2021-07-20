TARTU, Estonia, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ganttic, an online resource planner, has a lot to celebrate. In the past few months, the Estonian-based SaaS has gained a new brand identity and launched a fresh website to accompany it. All this culminated in the site being recognized at the 2021 annual Kuldmuna awards, the largest design competition held in the country's capital city earlier this month. Ganttic's new look took the bronze for the Design and Mastery category for Homepages. Found here at https://www.ganttic.com/
"We're really pleased," says Co-founder and CEO Ivar Veenpere. "Not only do we now have a brand and website that more accurately convey our product, but we were likewise recognized by the biggest names in the design world for something we're so proud of."
The recipient of the Kuldmuna and the brains behind Ganttic's transformation is fellow-Tartu based design agency, Neway. With more than a decade of experience and an expansive portfolio of some of the most well-known brands in Estonia, they cooperated closely alongside Ganttic's team for the past few months to prepare the rebrand.
After the site's launch, it was submitted to the Kuldmuna competition, where it was up against more than one hundred other entries in its category. For their work, Neway ended up taking home 6 awards, one of which was the bronze for Ganttic's new homepage. (https://defol.io/kuldmuna/2021-ganttic)
The site in question puts an emphasis on the software's titular Gantt charts. And many of the design elements highlight the benefits of using such resource management practices. Speaking to the cooperation Neway's Brand Strategist and Founder, Jaan Naaber, had to this say:
"It has been remarkable cooperation with a comprehensive outcome. With this process, we went back to the very beginning to the period where Ganttic started their journey. We helped to discover the true meaning of Ganttic and to define the heart of the brand. Then we designed and developed all the brand components that strategically and visually work in every medium. It was a great pleasure to work with such a passionate and ambitious team."
In addition to the design, Neway also created a brand identity and a new slogan, "A more efficient world."
Explaining the significance of the phrase, Veenpere had this to comment, "Our product and business model has always been about doing more with less. We're from a small country, and that kind of mentality is important for us. 'A more efficient world' encapsulates this, because when projects and tasks are properly resourced, that seeps into every other part of the organization - from budgets, to forecasts, and employee well-being."
Founded in 2010 in Tartu, Estonia, Ganttic was born out of the idea to make a more accessible, web-based project and resource scheduling platform. Combining the flexibility of spreadsheets with dedicated project management features, the tool celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, officially aging it out of its initial "startup" title. Now, run by two of its original founders, Veenpere and CTO Rainer Kivimaa, Ganttic has found success far beyond its home country's borders, with clients and users all over the world.
"Our diverse clientele has always been a point of pride for us, because it really shows what our software is capable of. And when users in entertainment, green tech, engineering, ship building and more use Ganttic, they really are all working to make their own, more efficient worlds in each sector," Veenpere adds.
