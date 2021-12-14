OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gappify", a provider of next generation automation solutions for mid-market and enterprise accounting teams, today announced that it has raised $6M in Series A financing. The oversubscribed round was led by Rally Ventures, whose early investments include top B2B enterprise solutions such as Coupa. As part of the transaction, Rally Ventures' Mike Jennings will join Gappify's Board of Directors.
Gappify, whose leadership team consists of former accountants, will use the Series A financing to build new products and evolve its digital worker automation suite to support the accounting close process. The funding will also be used to expand its sales and marketing growth.
"Gappify is proud to support the growing number of corporate accountants seeking to modernize their technology stack," said Jotham Ty, CEO and founder of Gappify. "Empowering accountants with robust automation solutions such as Gappify's Accrual Cloud will allow the controllership function to close their books efficiently, while at the same time mitigating financial statement risk and strengthening their internal control environment."
"We are impressed with Gappify's unique and innovative suite of software offerings and vision for uplifting the accounting profession," added Rally Ventures' Mike Jennings. "With more organizations focused on prioritizing efficiencies and compliance, we see substantial opportunities to partner with Gappify to create immediate value for the CFO office."
About Gappify
Gappify, founded by CPAs and former Big 4 professionals, is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions designed to automate high-cost accounting processes. Powered by our proprietary RPA architecture, top midmarket and enterprise accountants today leverage Gappify to automate mission-critical processes such as accruals management and vendor management. For more information visit http://www.gappify.com.
About Rally Ventures
Rally Ventures invests exclusively in early-stage business technology companies, focusing on entrepreneurs creating major new markets or bringing transformative approaches to existing ones. Since 1997, Rally Ventures' partners and venture capital industry veterans have invested in or run early-stage enterprise business-to-business technology companies with a proven ability to deliver superior returns regardless of the overall market environment.
