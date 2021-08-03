GOTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gardenize, a leading gardening application based in Sweden, has launched a new upgrade to their already popular application. The new addition to their mobile application is social communication; gardeners can now communicate live along with friends and other fellow gardeners in their new chat room.
The newly added platform was added to the application due to the user's feedback from their beloved Gardenizers. The Gardenize team was more than willing to comply and in July of 2021, Gardenize added their chat room so everyone that has the advanced application can now communicate by sharing tips, photos, and discuss their gardens and plants instantly; the Gardenize community can now stay in touch with each other more easily.
"Finally gardeners all over the world have their own platform where they can discuss plants, share gardening thoughts and get tips on how to succeed with growing own food. By adding this new feature to the Gardenize platform we hope to help all Gardenizers become better gardeners," says Jenny Rydebrink.
Gardenize is a digital garden journal and one of the most sought-after gardening applications for mobile phones. Gardeners from around the world are able to share on social media platforms such as Facebook or Instagram or any other social media, find interest by the type of plants, vegetables, flowers or trees, and their different varieties; even search by their scientific name. Those using the application are able to connect plants to different areas of a garden. There is also a special diary feature in which a gardener can note all their events related to plants and areas of the garden.
Gardenize is available from the App Store or Google Play. The regular features are free and the upgraded features are Basic at $1.90, Plus $4.40, and Premium $9.90 per month. For a list of their packages and plans please visit their website at http://www.gardenize.com. Gardenzie is also available on your desktop. The application is also available in 8 languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish.
ABOUT GARDENIZE:
Gardenize was launched in Sweden in 2016 by gardening expert and founder Jenny Rydebrink. Years of frustration not having the correct tools to assist in keeping track of her gardening and time frame, Jenny realized that it was time for something to be created. Gardenize was designed to help gardeners upload photos, keep notes, schedule, have access to hundreds of varieties of plants, flowers, vegetables, and assist in keep everything organized while sharing with other fellow gardeners in the community. The application has over 200,000 uploads to date.
