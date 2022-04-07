Gardenize Takes Your Gardening to A Whole New Level with New Easier to Use Features
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plan your spring gardening with an all new re-designed Gardenize app. This spring, Gardenize will release the app with a whole new look and feel. The new version of the app is updated with a complete overhaul visual design, new features, and more user friendly. Gardenize is an app for gardening, and everything garden-related with a global community. The new revamped app will make the experience for gardening more enjoyable and rewarding thanks to the digital enhancements. Gardenize take your gardening to the next level.
Gardenize gives gardening lovers the opportunity to work in the garden, anytime and anywhere, and the garden will be easier to understand, organize and develop when you have all the information you need in one place. As a Gardenizer you create your very own garden history in the Gardenize app, and the app structures all that information making it easy to navigate and easily available so that it is simple to succeed in your gardening.
Gardeners that are used to keeping gardening notes on paper or images of plants on their phone and the rest inside your head, will soon discover how much simpler it is to collect and save everything in the same place. When using the Gardenize app you're creating your very own index feed of your plants, areas, and cultivations, you will have access to a historic overview of everything that has happened in your garden - searchable and nicely packaged with images and dates. With Gardenize you will:
- Learn and be inspired by other gardenizers and our very own gardening experts
- Have control over everything you have planted, sowed, and cultivated
- have an answer to what works in your garden
"Spring 2022 Gardenize will focus on marketing and showing the world that gardening can be fun, rewarding, and marvelous both physically in your garden, but also inside your digital garden which is blooming all year round. We will be updating our app continuously to new versions to meet our users' needs and suggestions of improvement. We want them to get their hands dirty, and we are welcoming everyone to the world of digital gardening." Say's CEO Jenny Rydebrink.
To subscribe and download the app go to the App Store or Google Play, or an account can be created directly in the webapp in the browser. All Gardenize basic functions are free to use and are available in the app if the account is up to date. To use Gardenize with all its functions a Plus subscription is needed $44,99/year, * prices can vary depending on channel, country, and currency.
About Gardenize.
With 350 000 downloads, supported in 8 different languages, and found in over 130 countries, Gardenize is The Digital Tool for garden lovers all over the world. Gardenize AB was founded in 2015 in Gothenburg, Sweden, and the service was launched in 2016. The Gardenize team consists of people who share an interest in plants, cultivation, and tech. The fastest-growing markets are Sweden, USA, UK, Germany, and Australia.
