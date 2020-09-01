NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of network test access point (TAP), packet broker and cloud visibility solutions, today announced the release of the new EdgeSafe™ Bypass Network TAP. Developed to manage the availability of inline security tools, the EdgeSafe brings bypass reliability to 10G inline security tools.
"As the Edge of the network expands, managing the inline security tools tasked with protecting the network, like Intrusion Protection systems (IPS) and Web Application Firewalls (WAF), have become critical to cybersecurity," states Jerry Dillard, Chief Technical Officer, Garland Technology. "Mitigating network downtime is the bottom line. Garland solves this with the EdgeSafe Bypass TAP, which manages the availability and inline lifecycle of the device in a portable, cost-effective, easy to use form factor."
SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS OF PRODUCT
EdgeSafe™Network Bypass TAP — is a 1/10G bypass network TAP, purpose-built to provide the ultimate failsafe inline management device to future proof your network. The EdgeSafe is a portable 4 port appliance, that can rack mount four TAPs in a 1U, designed to bring added functionality to remote locations.
The EdgeSafe provides Garland Technology's full heartbeat bypass and failsafe technology, as well as additional features like advanced filtering, aggregation, tap 'breakout,' regeneration, and packet injection, which brings added flexibility to solve a multitude of challenges.
The EdgeSafe allows you to eliminate single points of failure, reduce network downtime, and cut deployment time, without compromising the network. Complete lifecycle management of inline tools like Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW), IPS and WAF, allows you to sandbox new tool deployments, easily take tools out-of-band for updates, install patches, perform maintenance or troubleshoot to optimize and validate before pushing back inline. A Bypass TAP has quickly become the essential complement to any inline tool.
The continuous release of new products reflects the ongoing momentum Garland Technology is delivering to their customers worldwide. Garland Technology now delivers enterprise data center level functionality for the edge, with the first integrated bypass TAP family that can handle your entire security stack - from remote sites, data center and enterprise, and from 1G to 100G.
ABOUT GARLAND TECHNOLOGY:
Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs) and network packet brokers (NPB), and Cloud visibility solutions enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For help identifying the right NPB solution for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass technology, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech.
