NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of network test access point (TAP), packet broker and cloud visibility solutions, today announced the release of the new FieldTAP™. Network TAPs (Test Access Points) are hardware devices that create an exact full duplex copy of network traffic, without compromising network integrity. The FieldTAP is used for on-the-go test monitoring, designed for field engineer troubleshooting.
"Troubleshooting is as critical as ever with the explosion in wireless IoT devices. With the FieldTAP we want to provide the high quality standard of Garland's Network TAPs in a pocket size, portable and easy to use form factor, so field engineers can easily access packets at any access point," states Chris Bihary, CEO/Co-Founder, Garland Technology. "Garland Technology is focused on continued development and innovation on network access products. We believe building a strong foundation of visibility is the key to better network performance and security."
SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS OF PRODUCT
The FieldTAP is a network TAP that provides a full duplex copy of 1G traffic (2G total) from a single link, easily connected through USB to a laptop or monitoring device. The FieldTAP has a rugged steel design that is lightweight and portable, has two RJ-45 network ports and one USB 3.0 monitoring port, it is powered by USB2/USB3 or external power supply and supports Windows, Linux, macOS operating systems.
It's ideal for troubleshooting 10M/100M/1G access points, including wireless access points, internet routers, phones, computers, IoT Devices, ATMs, Point-of-Sale systems or difficult locations where a performance issue needs attention. These highly efficient TAPs are perfect for a network trouble-shooting tool kit, to easily check an Internet connection, network connectivity, VOIP or tapping a link on-the-go.
The continuous release of new products reflects the ongoing momentum Garland Technology is delivering to their customers worldwide.
