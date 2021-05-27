CAMPBELL, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Busana Apparel Group, the Indonesian apparel manufacturer, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Established in 1975, Busana is one of the largest Indonesian garment manufacturers and exporters with 30 manufacturing facilities in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Busana is a one-stop shop for woven apparel production, producing and exporting 50 million pieces per annum.
Busana's vision is to be the leading integrated solutions provider in lifestyle and fashion apparel, excelling in design, development and sourcing to deliver the right products and services competitively with a quick response. Busana's digital transformation drive identified PLM as the ideal tool to integrate and streamline product development and costing.
"With PLM, we expect to meet our expanding global customer demands with improved product development lead time, dynamic pricing scenarios and greater visibility in sample-making," explains Mr. M. Maniwanan, Group Chairman at Busana.
To achieve this goal, Busana selected Centric Manufacturing PLM.
"We see Centric as the top player in the fashion-focused PLM market with a large customer base," says Mr. Maniwanan. "Centric PLM is very configurable, and we expect to meet our digitalization goals. The Centric team has been highly involved and easily understood our requirements. We hope this collaboration will continue, as it is proving beneficial for both companies."
"Through Agile DeploymentSM we expect a user-friendly system that can be configured to capture real time information directly from the source, allowing us to significantly reduce non-value-added tasks and concentrate on the core functionality of developing a high-quality product for our customers at a more efficient pace."
"We are very pleased to announce that Busana has selected Centric," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Busana is at the cutting edge of integrated large-scale apparel design and manufacturing, and we are proud to provide a digital foundation for this ambitious project."
