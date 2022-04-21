Leader in mobile onsite fueling selects W Energy Software to automate fleet dispatch and optimize truck routes in real time.
TULSA, Okla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W Energy Software, the leader in upstream and midstream oil & gas SaaS ERP solutions, today announced that Gasa Logistics (Gasa) has signed software licenses for its Transportation Management System (TMS). Equipped with W Energy Software's cloud-based suite of back office applications purpose built for carriers and mobile app for drivers, Gasa gains new capabilities to optimize its fleet of trucks in real time, automatically manage logistics, and accelerate transportation of fuel to onsite storage locations for customers across California. Top reasons for selecting W Energy Software include its reputation for customer service excellence, category-leading fleet logistics automation and mobile technology, and true SaaS experience that provides Gasa with an all-inclusive transportation management system and continuous upgrades.
"W Energy Software's TMS aligned with our mission to provide customers with a seamless and nearly invisible service so they can spend more time delivering products by avoiding costly time at a crowded fuel island," said Jack Saryan, CEO of Gasa. "With automated dispatch and adaptive route optimization, the TMS software and mobile app will work very similar to Uber where drivers automatically receive orders and are guided along the most efficient path to delivery locations, providing us with unique insights into driver utilization and elevating customer experience to new levels."
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Gasa is an industry leader in Mobile On-site fueling, delivering ultra-low sulfur diesel, renewable diesel, and biodiesel directly to fleets and construction site equipment. As Gasa's onsite mobile fueling operations grew, the service provider recognized the value of cloud-based transportation management systems, which offer automation and real-time logistics capabilities to match its operational needs. Gasa selected W Energy Software's TMS to manage fleet logistics, automate dispatch, and ensure the most efficient delivery of fuel to its customers.
Reasons for selecting W Energy Software over the competition include:
- W Energy Software's continuous innovation commitment, superior customer service, and reputation for partnering with clients to ensure success made it the clear choice.
- AXLEHub suite of back-office management tools automates and streamlines carrier workflows, including dispatch, customer invoicing, payroll, and inventory management.
- TollTagger mobile app automatically tracks driver utilization and optimizes every driving step in real time to ensure the most efficient path, shrink fuel costs, reduce emissions, and minimize deadhead runs.
- Modern applications fully optimized for the cloud reduce total cost of ownership while enabling carriers to scale with a lean team.
"We are honored to have been selected by Gasa to empower their back office team and drivers with next generation solutions to track shipments in real time, optimizing logistics and costs at every moment," said Mark Hill, CEO of W Energy Software. Hill added, "W Energy Software has become the go-to transportation management system for digital innovators like Gasa who are increasingly embracing the many advantages of our SaaS TMS that offers superior price, fleet management, and real time mobile capabilities as well as W Energy Software's standout customer service and relentless innovation."
Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, W Energy Software offers the oil & gas industry's only unified ERP solution built for the cloud that is relied on by more than 130 upstream and midstream companies to accelerate business performance, improve operational efficiency, and drive costs down. W Energy Software combines precision-built software in one extendable cloud-based workspace with an intimate understanding of the oil & gas business to deliver solutions that offer flexibility, affordability, and continuous upgrades. Unlike other ERP software that loosely ties together a mix of legacy solutions and fragmented technologies, W Energy Software designed a unified upstream and midstream ERP platform to seamlessly track oil, gas, and NGL from the wellhead through transportation and marketing, eliminating data silos as well as the burden and costs of maintaining multiple systems. With W Energy Software, oil & gas companies stay lean and agile with the tools they need to adapt to market changes and meet evolving customer needs head on, all while gaining the confidence that their business is running on the latest technology. For more information, please visit https://WEnergySoftware.com.
