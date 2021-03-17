IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GATC Canna sets a high bar for cannabinoid diagnostics; a combination of ground-breaking technology coupled with a comprehensive user-friendly report that delivers high accuracy recommendations to the consumer.
The innovative platform utilizes whole exome deep coverage sequencing and machine learning algorithms to unravel a person's cellular response to cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids to derive metabolic matches and personalized use profiles for a safer and effective cannabis use. The resulting report provides consumers, patients and practitioners with an unmatched actionable tool to improve an individual's health and wellbeing.
GATC Canna's first-generation kit offers personalized recommendations for the use of medical cannabis for anxiety, pain and sleep and includes beneficial dosing, cannabinoid ratios (THC/CBD/CBN), strain and terpene suggestions, along with potential side effects to maximize safety and reduce certain risk factors. The elaborate report empowers consumers to make educated choices of beneficial cannabis strains and enables practitioners to formulate a comprehensive treatment plan for each patient based on their genetics.
The kit will be sold through specialized physician clinics throughout Australia as part of a strategic collaboration with Cannaponics Limited to combat the opioid crisis. GATC Canna granted Cannaponics an exclusive, unrestricted license to use its medical cannabis platform within the territories of Australia, and with first right of refusal for Oceana/Pacific and Asia. While both companies share access to the raw and processed data for further research and product development, novel applications and insights will remain the intellectual property of GATC Canna.
GATC Canna is currently negotiating other licensing and distribution agreements for its medical cannabis platform, both within the US and abroad. Under the terms of its license agreement, GATC Canna will pay GATC Health a royalty for each medical cannabis test.
Disclaimer
The information set forth herein is presented for informational purposes only and should not be deemed an offer to sell securities. This presentation contains information which the Company believes to be correct, including certain financial information and projections, but the Company does not guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. The Company reserves the right to modify or amend the information contained herein.
Media Contact
Josh Bois, Global Capital Network, +1 (800) 836-7415 Ext: 0, info@globalcapitalnetwork.com
Public Relations Team, Emerging Media Partners, info@emergingmediapartners.com
SOURCE GATC Canna