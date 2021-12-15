LONDON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gatekeeper, a leading contract and vendor management software solution, today announced the launch of its native Salesforce integration and AppExchange listing. This integration enables revenue and commercial teams to deliver faster and more compliant deals, track every stage of their contract's progress via a custom Gatekeeper widget and provide Legal teams with up-to-date records for successful customer onboarding.
"The development of our native integration gives teams greater flexibility to capitalise on the power of contract automation, without giving up their preferred systems." says Patrick O'Connor, CEO at Gatekeeper. "This gives Sales teams the ability to work in a familiar environment to grow revenue more quickly, while working harmoniously with other departments to maintain compliance. Gatekeeper for Salesforce is another extension of our belief that effective contract management is an organisation-wide responsibility."
To achieve seamless cross-team collaboration, it's important that a business's growing tech-stack can work together seamlessly, deliver a single source of truth and create new internal efficiencies, rather than complicate the existing ecosystem.
The native integration offers full-system, bi-directional status synchronisation, allowing Sales to sync fields and statuses by linking Salesforce Opportunities with Gatekeeper Contract and counterparty records. Data can be updated from Salesforce to Gatekeeper and from Gatekeeper back into Salesforce, so all teams have complete visibility of the contract process.
Salesforce users also benefit from the full power of Gatekeeper's automation capabilities and eNegotiate service. Pre-approved contracts can be automatically generated and distributed to customers, with Legal only being engaged when customers request changes to the contract. Simple agreements such as NDAs can be fully automated using our unique, patent-pending Touchless Contracts technology. These approaches enhance departmental efficiency and speed up time-to-signature.
Gatekeeper for Salesforce is an integration designed to simplify and speed up the contracting stages of the sales process.
About Gatekeeper
Gatekeeper is an AI-driven Contract & Vendor Management SaaS solution, which helps customers manage their contracts and vendors through their full lifecycle.
By centralising all contract and vendor information into Gatekeeper, customers benefit from clear visibility of their contract and vendor data; time savings with the ability to securely delegate access to relevant internal and external information; advanced automation tools which can be used for simple tasks such as timely renewal reminders right through to complex, fully digitised business processes; enhanced compliance and significant resource savings as a result of deploying Gatekeeper's AI and automation tools.
