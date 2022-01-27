LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gatekeeper, a leading contract and vendor management software solution, today announced the launch of its integrated credit and risk profiling feature, Market IQ. This industry-first feature will help customers assess vendor viability as an integral part of the vendor qualification process and ensure prospective partners are screened effectively.
"Working with vendors involves a balance of trust, risk mitigation and accountability. We understand that as your vendor base grows, an increase in risk within your business is natural. But this doesn't have to skew the equilibrium in your organisation and impact its operations." says Patrick O'Connor, CEO at Gatekeeper. "With Market IQ, you can take a strategic and proactive approach to vendor risk - helping you to strike the right balance whilst maintaining control."
Market IQ surfaces up-to-date vendor risk profiling using live data pulled from thousands of data points across multiple vetted financial, industry and news sources. In keeping with Gatekeeper's ethos of having a single source of truth for contract and vendor lifecycle management, all credit reports are stored against vendor records alongside contractual agreements in each customer's central repository.
Perfect for Procurement, Finance and Legal teams, Market IQ helps companies stay one step ahead of risk-related issues and take proactive mitigation measures before it is too late. Gatekeeper customers will save valuable time and resources spent engaging with non-viable partners by keeping a close eye on changes to vendors' businesses, especially credit score fluctuations.
Market IQ is the latest enhancement to the Gatekeeper platform enabling customers to engage with international and domestic vendors with confidence and build long- term, mutually-beneficial partnerships.
About Gatekeeper
Gatekeeper is an AI-driven Contract & Vendor Management SaaS solution, which helps customers manage their contracts and vendors through their full lifecycle.
By centralising all contract and vendor information into Gatekeeper, customers benefit from clear visibility of their contract and vendor data; time savings with the ability to securely delegate access to relevant internal and external information; advanced automation tools which can be used for simple tasks such as timely renewal reminders right through to complex, fully digitised business processes; enhanced compliance and significant resource savings as a result of deploying Gatekeeper's AI and automation tools.
