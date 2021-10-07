ST. CHARLES, Mo., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fiber optic internet provider Gateway Fiber is now taking orders for its residential and commercial high-speed internet services in Dardenne Prairie, Lake Saint Louis, and other parts of St. Charles County.
Fiber network construction has begun in Dardenne Prairie, Lake Saint Louis, and Wentzville, with customers in several neighborhoods already enjoying their high-speed internet service. More neighborhoods are coming online every week as construction continues throughout the area.
"Dardenne Prairie is excited that Gateway Fiber is coming to our community," said Mayor John Gotway. "Reliable high-speed internet is critical to our community, for both residents and businesses. Having another choice is a win for everyone."
Mayor Jason Law of Lake Saint Louis joined Gotway in his enthusiasm for Gateway's entry into the area.
"Lake Saint Louis is thrilled to be able to offer another option to our residents," said Law. "Gateway's new service will help meet the technological needs of the community, both residential and commercial."
A Missouri-based company, Gateway Fiber is on a mission to positively impact the communities it serves, advance economic development, and bridge the digital divide – right in its own backyard.
Gateway offers flat-rate pricing, no data caps, no contracts, no installation fees, and speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) with symmetrical upload and download speeds on its 100% fiber-optic network all the way into the home or business.
"Internet customers are looking for consistent, high-speed internet service at a reasonable price for all their devices," said Heath Sellenriek, President and Co-Founder of Gateway Fiber. "So, Gateway is continuing to invest in broadband infrastructure across the region, deliver an exceptional customer experience, and partner with the local communities we serve."
Gateway Fiber already serves thousands of customers in Wentzville, Troy, Moscow Mills, Winfield, Old Monroe, Hawk Point, Warrenton, and Wright City, which is also the location of their company headquarters.
"Today's internet customers deserve better," said Sellenriek. "They deserve simplicity and transparency in pricing, and they deserve customer service with a local touch. Gateway provides all of that and more."
Over the next several weeks and months, Gateway's construction crews will begin building the 100% fiber-optic network infrastructure to support these new areas. Thanks to Gateway's commitment to excellent community relations, construction will move as quickly as possible with minimal disruption. Gateway will be actively engaged in each neighborhood during construction and available to answer questions.
Customers can sign up for Gateway's high-speed internet services through GatewayFiber.com. Those who live in an area of the county not yet covered can pre-order the service with no obligation.
About Gateway Fiber
Founded in 2019, Gateway Fiber is a locally owned and operated internet service provider on a mission to positively impact the communities we serve through a better internet. As data requirements for residences and businesses continue to expand, Gateway is creating a leading, national fiber-to-the-home platform to serve this critical unmet need in our communities. Gateway provides a faster, more reliable internet paired with a simple pricing model and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit gatewayfiber.com.
