LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gather Homes today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Gather Homes, a company founded on the principles of true collaboration and sincere trust, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Gather Homes was founded by Dana Carter Cataldi, who's built her business and reputation on referrals since 2007 and doubled her business during the COVID-19 pandemic. She's been named by The Wall Street Journal and RealTrends among the top 250 real estate agents nationwide for 10 consecutive years, and she's been featured by the Super Agents Live podcast, Top Agent Magazine, and Los Angeles Magazine. Gather Homes guides buyers and sellers — and community initiatives — throughout Los Angeles.
Partnering with Side will ensure Gather Homes remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Gather Homes with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Gather Homes will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Whether we're helping people buy or sell a home or giving back to our community through one of our many initiatives, Gather Homes facilitates genuine relationships that naturally grow beyond the initial need," said Carter Cataldi. "Side's team and technology support us as we collaboratively write each client's story of home, and since Side partners exclusively with top-performing agents, the partnership also helps us achieve our mission of elevating industry standards."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
