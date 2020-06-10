PALO ALTO, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to expand its reach into the global digital currency marketplace, Gawah Holdings, a conglomerate based in the United Arab Emirates, has acquired a strategic equity stake in Clear Hedge Capital. 

Together with Gawah Holdings, Clear Hedge has extended its footprint globally and will now originate and underwrite digital currency backed wholesale cash loans of $10 million and above, targeting institutions and mining groups with longer borrowing time horizons who seek to post digital currency as collateral. 

Founder and Managing Member of Clear Hedge, Richard Tan says, "There is a deep void in true institutional lending in the digital space, and we look to provide solutions to this completely untapped market segment."

Gawah Holdings has taken and continues to acquire strategic ownership in various entities related to the blockchain space with the vision to create a full-service, vertically integrated business from development to alternative capital markets finance. 

Clear Hedge Capital is headquarted in Palo Alto, California.  Clear Hedge is a lending specialist with experience aiding hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, broker dealers, and other alternative investment vehicles acquire financing for multiple purposes including: asset-growth financing, enhanced leverage, liquidity solutions, and other bespoke financing needs, when capital may not otherwise be available from traditional institutional sources. 

As a result of Clear Hedge's unique deal flow, relationships, and insights into the institutional loan market, Clear Hedge is able to create and structure investment products that give outsized yield relative to risk, while additionally providing it with multiple credit enhancements. 

www.clearhedgecapital.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.