COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GCOM, the leader in outcome-driven technology solutions for state and local government, today announced the addition of Al Zollar to its board of directors, effective June 1, 2021. Zollar spent 34 years at IBM, including 25 years managing a wide range of IBM's software technologies. After retiring from IBM in 2011, Zollar spent a year at the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative and began his activities as a tech investor and board director, working with both early-stage and public companies.
"I've known Al for more than 15 years and am incredibly pleased that he has joined the board at this pivotal point in GCOM's growth trajectory," said Kamal Bherwani, CEO of GCOM. "Our software solutions are used by 24 states to deliver meaningful outcomes to their residents. We've asked Al to join the board to advise the management team on expanding our portfolio of software assets. We're committed to building products that changemakers in state and local government are looking for, and his expertise will be an invaluable part of that effort."
GCOM's software products include a variety of SaaS solutions serving state healthcare, public safety and licensing departments, including several purpose-built products focused on the Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), vital records management and digital identity, among others.
"With a technology icon such as Al on our board, GCOM strengthens our position as a leader in enabling outcome-driven government," said Donna Morea, chairman of GCOM's board of directors. "Al's appointment is an important part of our growth strategy as we help state and local government capitalize on new funding sources during their digital transformation journeys."
GCOM's board of directors serves to advance the company's mission of helping government create healthier, safer, and more prosperous communities.
GCOM delivers innovative solutions to state and local governments nationwide, with a focus on systems in health and human services, justice and public safety, licensing and regulatory markets. Combining the resources and capabilities of a large systems integrator with the agility and accessibility of a tight-knit and nimble team, GCOM offers state and local government leading-edge, scalable solutions to enhance operational performance and improve the constituent experience.
