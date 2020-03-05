On 27-29 April the NG Retail Summit will bring together senior retail leaders at the Chateau Elan in Atlanta, Georgia. The summit offers the chance for organizations and attendees to share knowledge and expertise on how to tackle the most pressing challenges. Ahead of the NG Retail Summit GDS Group got together with some of the senior thought leaders who are shaping the summit agenda, with an exclusive interview, discussing trends and challenges facing the industry and what to expect at the upcoming summit.